Amenities

garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Hicksville with Bethpage school district. Huge full finished basement with laundry, outside entrance, bathroom, large open area, and additional room. Large master bedroom has a loft for storage or extra room to relax, as well as sliders going to the side yard. This house also has an attached one car garage. Gas heat and Gas on the stove!