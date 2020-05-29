All apartments in Hicksville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

35 Broadway

35 South Broadway · (516) 384-4756
Hicksville
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801
Hicksville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle. A walk away from the express trains to NYC and close to the restaurants and shopping that Long Islanders love! Custom euro kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, including built-in microwave and dishwasher/wine fridge. High ceiling heights, full size in-unit washer dryer, fabulous roof deck, onsite resident fitness center and coffee bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Broadway have any available units?
35 Broadway has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Broadway have?
Some of 35 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
35 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 35 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hicksville.
Does 35 Broadway offer parking?
No, 35 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 35 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Broadway have a pool?
No, 35 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 35 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 35 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
