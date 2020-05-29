35 Broadway

Amenities
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle. A walk away from the express trains to NYC and close to the restaurants and shopping that Long Islanders love! Custom euro kitchens with quartz countertops, stainless appliances, including built-in microwave and dishwasher/wine fridge. High ceiling heights, full size in-unit washer dryer, fabulous roof deck, onsite resident fitness center and coffee bar.