Harrison, NY
93 Adelphi Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:16 AM

93 Adelphi Ave.

93 Adelphi Avenue · (914) 874-8252
Harrison
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

93 Adelphi Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained single family home for rent in Harrison, NY, available for rent starting April 15th, 2020. Asking $4150/month which includes landscaping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs. The entire home was remodeled a few years ago and includes all modern amenities. Great features include an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a separate dining room, fireplace in living room, a finished walkout basement/playroom with new carpet and fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, and garage/driveway. Harrison schools. The home is within walking distance to the train station for an easy commute into Grand Central. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 Adelphi Ave. have any available units?
93 Adelphi Ave. has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 93 Adelphi Ave. have?
Some of 93 Adelphi Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 Adelphi Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
93 Adelphi Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 Adelphi Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 93 Adelphi Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 93 Adelphi Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 93 Adelphi Ave. offers parking.
Does 93 Adelphi Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 Adelphi Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 Adelphi Ave. have a pool?
No, 93 Adelphi Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 93 Adelphi Ave. have accessible units?
No, 93 Adelphi Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 93 Adelphi Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 Adelphi Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 Adelphi Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 Adelphi Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
