93 Adelphi Ave.

Amenities
Beautifully maintained single family home for rent in Harrison, NY, available for rent starting April 15th, 2020. Asking $4150/month which includes landscaping. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with jacuzzi tubs. The entire home was remodeled a few years ago and includes all modern amenities. Great features include an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a separate dining room, fireplace in living room, a finished walkout basement/playroom with new carpet and fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer, and garage/driveway. Harrison schools. The home is within walking distance to the train station for an easy commute into Grand Central. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Please call for a showing today!