Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:30 AM

82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor

82 Ellsworth Avenue · (914) 282-8246
Location

82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY 10528

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1st Floor · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863

Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison. Apartment is Within Walking Distance to New Haven Line of Metro-North Railroad, Local Bus Lines, Schools, Town Restaurants and Shops, as well as to Town Pool Park, and Playgrounds. Apartment has been newly renovated to reveal the natural wood floors, painted in gray hues with a beautifully Renovated Bath with Double Sinks, new floor and Subway Tiled Shower. All new interior doors, ceiling fans, and LED lighting throughout. Wonderful Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Full Appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave/exhaust fan, garbage disposal), under cabinet lighting, with access door to spacious Sun Porch with new carpeting. Large Dining Room with new Sliding Glass Door to Sun Room; Expansive Living Room. Large Bedrooms with closets that include interior shelving and lighting. Heat, Hot Water and Electricity INCLUDED!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197863
Property Id 197863

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5445038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor have any available units?
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor have?
Some of 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor currently offering any rent specials?
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor pet-friendly?
No, 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor offer parking?
No, 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor does not offer parking.
Does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor have a pool?
Yes, 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor has a pool.
Does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor have accessible units?
No, 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor does not have units with air conditioning.
