82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863



Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison. Apartment is Within Walking Distance to New Haven Line of Metro-North Railroad, Local Bus Lines, Schools, Town Restaurants and Shops, as well as to Town Pool Park, and Playgrounds. Apartment has been newly renovated to reveal the natural wood floors, painted in gray hues with a beautifully Renovated Bath with Double Sinks, new floor and Subway Tiled Shower. All new interior doors, ceiling fans, and LED lighting throughout. Wonderful Eat-In Kitchen with Oak Cabinets, Granite Countertops and Full Appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave/exhaust fan, garbage disposal), under cabinet lighting, with access door to spacious Sun Porch with new carpeting. Large Dining Room with new Sliding Glass Door to Sun Room; Expansive Living Room. Large Bedrooms with closets that include interior shelving and lighting. Heat, Hot Water and Electricity INCLUDED!

No Pets Allowed



