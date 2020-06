Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Custom made townhouse in the heart of downtown Harrison. This home is a corner property that gets incredible light all throughout the day. Beautiful oak wood floors throughout. Living room has a gas fireplace and custom millwork on the walls and ceiling, Kitchen has a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances great for entertaining. The top floor has 3 beds master has marble bathroom, Laundry, on 3rd floor and linen closet. Full walkout bsmt with full bath and access to garage. Makes a great game room or gymEnjoy all Harrison has to offer walking distance to train station shops and restaurants. Close to all major highways and Mamaroneck harbor.