/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM
223 Apartments for rent in Great Neck Estates, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
5 Elm Street
5 Elm Street, Great Neck Estates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Great Neck Estates Block from Town and Minutes to LLIR. Sunny Hi-Ranch. Open Floor Plan. Wonderful Lower Level. Nice Backyard. Enjoy GN Estates Private Waterfront Park, Tennis and Private Police.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$7,500
4800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Estates
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,400
3831 sqft
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Estates
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
237 Great Neck Road
237 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Beautiful And Sunny 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Apartment In Elevator Building With Washer/Dryer. 2 Indoor Garage Parking Included, backyard Near Shopping, Dining, Lirr.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Great Neck
16 Surrey Lane
16 Surrey Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Brick Colonial With Brand New Eat In Kitchen, Living Room With Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm, Den, Renovated Bathroom. Full Basement With Storage. Washer/Dryer. Park- Like Property.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Saddle Rock
35 Walters Place
35 Walters Lane, Saddle Rock, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3900 sqft
Incredibly Spacious 6 Bedroom, 4 Baths Expanded Ranch in Prestigious Village of Saddle Rock with Private Pool & Tennis Park. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Over-sized Den with Cathedral Ceilings.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Douglaston Little Neck
34-14 Brookside Street
34-14 Brookside Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Duplex unit connected with back yard. New Kitchen, New 2 bath, private washer/dryer, New hard wood floors, Finished Semi basement for Gym, Office or Play room. Owner prefer 2- 4 in a family. No pets. Offered Tenant's agency..
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
40 Fairview Ave
40 Fairview Avenue, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Beautiful Split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Appliances Are About 5 Years Old, Family Room. Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Great Neck Plaza
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck Plaza
88 Cuttermill Road
88 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1143 sqft
front facing bright & spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo unit with wood floors in living area, balcony, laundry in unit, 2 indoor parking spaces, in Pavillion Condo with 24 hr security, close to railroad and town,
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
3 Hemsley Lane
3 Helmsley Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
Newly Renovated! Bright and Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Den, Large Eat-In-Kitchen, Master Suite with full bath, Large Family Bedrooms, 2 car garage, Oversize 90x100 middle block property on a desirable quiet street.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Estates
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYSands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJOceanside, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CT