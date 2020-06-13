/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Great Neck Estates, NY
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
15 Tulip Dr
15 Tulip Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
CALL 516-714-2633 FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW. Ideally located on quiet block close to shopping, LIRR and worship. This is a classic 4 bedroom Dutch Colonial with lots of character and charm. Has finished basement, updated and renovated Kitchen and baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
43 Deepdale Drive
43 Deepdale Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://jumpvisualtours.com/u/306019 OR CALL THE LEVIN TEAM FOR GUIDED SLIDE SHOW Majestic GN Estates large home ideally located and newly renovated! Convenient to train, shops and worship.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
11 Gateway Dr
11 Gateway Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Gateway Dr in Great Neck Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
72 Cedar Drive
72 Cedar Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Welcome to this bright & sparkling ranch, high ceilings, oversized livingroom, formal diningroom, has (2) dens; (1) with a fireplace, large EIK, 2-car garage.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Estates
1 Unit Available
5 Elm Street
5 Elm Street, Great Neck Estates, NY
Great Neck Estates Block from Town and Minutes to LLIR. Sunny Hi-Ranch. Open Floor Plan. Wonderful Lower Level. Nice Backyard. Enjoy GN Estates Private Waterfront Park, Tennis and Private Police.
Results within 1 mile of Great Neck Estates
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
29 Wood Road
29 Wood Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 Wood Road in Great Neck. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
3 Patsy Place
3 Patsy Place, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Charming Home Sunny Large Livingroom & Formal Diningroom, EIK, Den, Full Bath & Upstairs (3) Large Bedrooms & Full Bath, Attic, Finished Basement & Laundry Room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
18 Hicks Ln
18 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Whole house for rent except basement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Ipswich Avenue
1 Ipswich Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1832 sqft
Bright and spacious renovated duplex with high ceilings,, Large living room and dining room, new kitchen open to dining room with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, den or bedroom on first floor, powder room, balcony, eat-in kitchen
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
16 Surrey Lane
16 Surrey Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
Beautiful Brick Colonial With Brand New Eat In Kitchen, Living Room With Fireplace. Formal Dining Rm, Den, Renovated Bathroom. Full Basement With Storage. Washer/Dryer. Park- Like Property.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
40 Fairview Ave
40 Fairview Avenue, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
Beautiful Split 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Appliances Are About 5 Years Old, Family Room. Wonderfully Landscaped Backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
17 Hartley
17 Hartley Road, Great Neck, NY
Baker Hill Custom Elegant Colonial Home. Spacious Interiors. Duble Height Ceilings, Living Room with Fireplace. Granite EIK, Master Bedroom Suite with Spa, All Marble Baths. Near Elementary School.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Saddle Rock
1 Unit Available
25 Walters Place
25 Walters Lane, Saddle Rock, NY
SADDLE ROCK CUSTOM BRICK COLONIAL, SOARING CEILINGS, WONDERFUL ARCHITECTURAL INTERIORS; STATE OF THE ART EIK, WONDERFUL BLOCK, ENJOY SADDLE ROCK NEWLY RENOVATED POOL & TENNIS.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Welcome to Strathmore, Great Neck! Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Great Neck Estates
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Flushing
1 Unit Available
143-11 Oak Avenue
143-11 Oak Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Lovely 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath apt on 2nd floor with access to a personal outdoor balcony tile floors, updated bathroom, new appliances, great location. Wide street with ample parking. Walking distance to bus 17,25,34,65 train : 7 + port Washington.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Jamaica Estates
1 Unit Available
87-66 188th Street
87-66 188th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
WHOLE HOUSE RENTAL. 1 FAMILY TOWNHOUSE 3 BDRM 2.5 BATH HAS PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & GARAGE ! AND BACKYARD ! FINISHED BASEMENT.CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS ETC.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJ
Glen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYSands Point, NYPalisades Park, NJOceanside, NYPelham Manor, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CT