Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Top Floor of a High Ranch. Spacious, Light and Bright. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Allows One Parking Spot in Driveway and Shared Use of the Backyard. Use of Pull Down Attic. All Utilities Included, Except Cable/ Wifi. $30 Additional for each AC, June - Sept. No Pets, No Smoking.