Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

This is a lovely 3 bedroom unit is Freeport. NO Broker's fee AND comes with ONE MONTHS FREE! Has all stainless steel appliances. including dishwasher. With shared backyard Just a few blocks away from the Nautical Mile strip. Near to transportaion, banks, stores, parks, restaurants like Tropix, River House Grille and Bracos. (Please keep in mind that unit will definitely be repainted before move-in :)

3 Family Apartment Building