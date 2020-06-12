/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:26 PM
45 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmingdale, NY
South Farmingdale
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship.
Results within 5 miles of Farmingdale
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1332 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Copiague Harbor
18 Nicole Court
18 Nicole Court, Copiague, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1450 sqft
End Unit in a Beautiful Waterfront Gated Condo Community, Boat Slips Available, Vaulted Ceilings, Custom Windows, Large Eat In Granite Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry, Walk In Pantry, Marble Bathrooms, Laundry Room, Utility Room, MBR W/Ensuite
Hicksville
44 Salem Rd
44 Salem Road, Hicksville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful spacious lower level with finished basement. Gorgeous hard wood floors through out. Ideal location, close to shopping and train station
West Babylon
9 Fuller Ave
9 Fuller Avenue, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Upper Level Two Bedroom Apartment is well maintained, spacious and plenty of storage! Heat included, tenant pays electric and cable. Updated Kitchen, Updated Bath, Close to Shops and Transportation, too! N/S, N/P. This one will not last!
Bethpage
212 Harrison Ave
212 Harrison Avenue, Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Empty and Clean Main Level of Legal Two Family Home Features New Kitchen- Bath and Refinished HW Floors -2 Bedrooms - LR - EIK- FDR - Den or Office plus Full Finished Basement with Full Bath and Laundry Area with Washer Dryer Hook-up- No Pets!
North Lindenhurst
294 43rd St
294 43rd Street, North Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Spacious Main Level 2 Bedroom apartment is renovated and move in ready! New appliances, New Kitchen and Bath, New floors, includes washer and dryer, use of yard and all utilities are included. Pet friendly. N/S. This one will not last!
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model. Newly painted, new carpet, cathedral ceiling living room with sliding glass doors to private deck.
Amityville
39 Ireland Place
39 Ireland Place, Amityville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculate first floor two bedroom apartment close to transportation and the heart of the village amenities. Washer and dryer on first floor with large oversized eat in kitchen. Front porch and back deck, off street parking for 2 cars.
Massapequa
136 Jerusalem Avenue
136 Jerusalem Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Lovely Well Maintained 2 Bedroom Apartment Located On Ground Floor Of Legal 2 Family Home. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Two Baths, Part Finished Basement With Washer/Dryer. Includes Use Of Fenced Yard, Garage And 3 Car Driveway.
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
West Babylon
303 9th Street
303 9th St, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Large, Spacious Apt Abundant In Closets and Storage! Unique Layout With BRs Located On Opposite Ends of Apt! Walk In Closets! Attic Storage! Clean, Convenient and Comfortable! Many Windows Allowing For Brightly Lit Rooms! All Newly Renovated!
Levittown
333 Loring Road
333 Loring Road, Levittown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious and bright rooms including family room, fence yard, laundry room and more.
Old Bethpage
1201 Round Swamp Road
1201 Round Swamp Road, Old Bethpage, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
900 sqft
2 Bedroom plus office, 1 Bath on main level! Freshly Painted and Updated Floors, Driveway Parking, Tenant Pays Utilities, Oil Heat.
Results within 10 miles of Farmingdale
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1223 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Huntington
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in
Huntington
180 Woodhull Road
180 Woodhull Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Available For July Occupancy!! A beautiful spacious Huntington Must See! Plenty of Parking. 2 Br, 1.5 bath on a Half Acre Lot. S/S Appliances, Granite Counter Tops.
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
Babylon
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water
