1347 Park Street

Amenities

new construction pool clubhouse hot tub sauna

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub new construction sauna

Absolutely Magnificent Summer Rental From August 1st - 30th!!!!! Custom Stone Beach Home On Stunning Large Property In the Atlantic Beach Estates. This 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home Features Custom Stucco Finish Walls, Custom Floors, High End Appliances, With Huge Chef's Kitchen Island! Relax in the Sauna or Entertain Guests By the Southern Facing Colorado Stone Gunite Heated Pool And Spa Tub, Lounge Area and Bar Area With Custom Landscaping! The Huge Master Suite Is A Luxurious Getaway With An Ensuite Bath! Atlantic Beach Estates Beach Club Is Included - Incredible Summer Home Just By The Beach!