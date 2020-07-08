All apartments in East Atlantic Beach
1347 Park Street

Location

1347 Park Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY 11509
East Atlantic Beach

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

new construction
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
new construction
sauna
Absolutely Magnificent Summer Rental From August 1st - 30th!!!!! Custom Stone Beach Home On Stunning Large Property In the Atlantic Beach Estates. This 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Home Features Custom Stucco Finish Walls, Custom Floors, High End Appliances, With Huge Chef's Kitchen Island! Relax in the Sauna or Entertain Guests By the Southern Facing Colorado Stone Gunite Heated Pool And Spa Tub, Lounge Area and Bar Area With Custom Landscaping! The Huge Master Suite Is A Luxurious Getaway With An Ensuite Bath! Atlantic Beach Estates Beach Club Is Included - Incredible Summer Home Just By The Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 Park Street have any available units?
1347 Park Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1347 Park Street have?
Some of 1347 Park Street's amenities include new construction, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
1347 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 1347 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Atlantic Beach.
Does 1347 Park Street offer parking?
No, 1347 Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 1347 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1347 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 Park Street have a pool?
Yes, 1347 Park Street has a pool.
Does 1347 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 1347 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1347 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 Park Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 Park Street does not have units with air conditioning.
