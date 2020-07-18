All apartments in Dutchess County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

9 Heather Drive

9 Heather Drive · (845) 590-2684
Location

9 Heather Drive, Dutchess County, NY 12590

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave. New wood cabinets and a beautiful back splash. Living room has beautiful hardwood floors with a fire place and plenty of space. All 3 bathrooms, 2 upstairs and 1 downstairs have been tastefully done. Bedrooms are a nice size. Downstairs has a fireplace as well for those cozy evenings. There is also a covered deck outside to enjoy your morning coffee. 10 minutes to Beacon shops and restaurants. Minutes to Rt 9, I84 & Metro North train station. Approximately, 12 miles to Stewart International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Heather Drive have any available units?
9 Heather Drive has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Heather Drive have?
Some of 9 Heather Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Heather Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Heather Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Heather Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Heather Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 9 Heather Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Heather Drive offers parking.
Does 9 Heather Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Heather Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Heather Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Heather Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Heather Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Heather Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Heather Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Heather Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Heather Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Heather Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
