9 Heather Drive

This house is every tenants dream come true to have a landlord that takes pride in ownership. This house has been totally renovated. All you need to do is unpack! The kitchen features stainless steel dishwasher, refrigerator, stove & microwave. New wood cabinets and a beautiful back splash. Living room has beautiful hardwood floors with a fire place and plenty of space. All 3 bathrooms, 2 upstairs and 1 downstairs have been tastefully done. Bedrooms are a nice size. Downstairs has a fireplace as well for those cozy evenings. There is also a covered deck outside to enjoy your morning coffee. 10 minutes to Beacon shops and restaurants. Minutes to Rt 9, I84 & Metro North train station. Approximately, 12 miles to Stewart International Airport.