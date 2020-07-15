116 TORRE ROCK RD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Looking for privacy and quiet, this adorable chalet has that and so much more. Totally renovated and updated, outside is tranquil country, inside is stylish and serene. The kitchen is to die for and overlooks part of the almost 17 acres of nature, which includes a pond. All fenced in, so no deer, but room for Rover. The open floor plan includes living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with gas range, wine cooler, lots of counter space plus spacious bar with stools. Fully furnished, and ready for you to come, relax and enjoy. Close to Red Hook and Rhinebeck, 5 minutes to the Taconic State Parkway. Available for July, August and September 2020.