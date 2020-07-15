All apartments in Dutchess County
Find more places like
116 TORRE ROCK RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
116 TORRE ROCK RD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

116 TORRE ROCK RD

116 Torre Rock Road · (352) 552-5465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

116 Torre Rock Road, Dutchess County, NY 12571

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for privacy and quiet, this adorable chalet has that and so much more. Totally renovated and updated, outside is tranquil country, inside is stylish and serene. The kitchen is to die for and overlooks part of the almost 17 acres of nature, which includes a pond. All fenced in, so no deer, but room for Rover. The open floor plan includes living room with fireplace, dining area and kitchen with gas range, wine cooler, lots of counter space plus spacious bar with stools. Fully furnished, and ready for you to come, relax and enjoy. Close to Red Hook and Rhinebeck, 5 minutes to the Taconic State Parkway. Available for July, August and September 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 116 TORRE ROCK RD have any available units?
116 TORRE ROCK RD has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 TORRE ROCK RD have?
Some of 116 TORRE ROCK RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 TORRE ROCK RD currently offering any rent specials?
116 TORRE ROCK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 TORRE ROCK RD pet-friendly?
No, 116 TORRE ROCK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 116 TORRE ROCK RD offer parking?
Yes, 116 TORRE ROCK RD offers parking.
Does 116 TORRE ROCK RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 TORRE ROCK RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 TORRE ROCK RD have a pool?
No, 116 TORRE ROCK RD does not have a pool.
Does 116 TORRE ROCK RD have accessible units?
No, 116 TORRE ROCK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 116 TORRE ROCK RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 TORRE ROCK RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 TORRE ROCK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 TORRE ROCK RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Hyde Park Heights
107 E Market St, Bldg. 9 Rental Office
Hyde Park, NY 12538
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYNew Windsor, NYNew Paltz, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYChester, NYBeacon, NYFishkill, NYSaugerties, NYKingston, NYNewburgh, NYLake Carmel, NYWoodbury, NYHighland Falls, NYBethel, CTCatskill, NYPeekskill, NYRidgefield, CTHudson, NYWalden, NYMount Kisco, NYWest Haverstraw, NYPomona, NYWestport, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMarist CollegeState University of New York at New PaltzVassar CollegeWestern Connecticut State University