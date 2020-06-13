/
23 Apartments for rent in Maybrook, NY📍
Maybrook
2 Units Available
Autumn Acres
201-203 Country Club Drive, Maybrook, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
Welcome Autumn Acres Apartments which has been planned and designed with a philosophy of quality and service for residents.
Results within 5 miles of Maybrook
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
23 Goshen Avenue
23 Goshen Ave, Washingtonville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
In the Middle of Washingtonville, The Apartment Is On The 2nd And Is Close To Shops, Schools, Restaurants, And More! Only 60 Miles Away From NYC, Easy Access To Commute, And Close To Transporation. Tenant Pays All Utilities EXCEPT Water And Trash.
Washingtonville
1 Unit Available
106 Cartwheel Court
106 Cartwheel Court, Washingtonville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
FIRST FLOOR updated 2 bedroom condo in excellent condition. Recently renovated with newer eat in kitchen, two full bedrooms each with double closets, two full baths, dining area, slider to patio. Updated gleaming flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.
Walden
1 Unit Available
55 E Main Street
55 Main Street, Walden, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
RENTAL OPPORTUNITY!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom two story home is centrally located in the Valley Central School District, a short walk from the beginning of the Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, walking distance to local parks and
Montgomery
1 Unit Available
205 Union Street
205 Union Street, Montgomery, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Don't miss out on this well maintained 3 bedroom apartment on first floor.
1 Unit Available
41 Old State Route 208
41 Old State Hwy 208, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
Very spacious 1600 square foot 2 Bed, 2 Full Bath Apartment located in Montgomery, NY....GARAGE PARKING....
Walden
1 Unit Available
43 S Montgomery Street
43 South Montgomery Street, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
840 sqft
VC SCHOOLS!!! Check out this 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment nestled in the Village of Walden and located in the This home is a short 5 minutes drive to all five of Walden's Community Parks, Walden/Wallkill Rail Trail, the Hannafords Shopping
Walden
1 Unit Available
82-84 W Main Street
82 W Main St, Walden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
977 sqft
Need a large apartment at the right price This may be the one for you. Very large 6 room 2nd floor apartment, situated on west main street in Walden.
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.
Results within 10 miles of Maybrook
Chester
2 Units Available
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1044 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
1 Unit Available
5664 Searsville Road
5664 Searsville Road, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2981 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss out. Fully RENOVATED Colonial house. 4 bedrooms + 1 extra guest room. Gorgeous master suite with skylights.
Gardnertown
1 Unit Available
1213 Union Avenue
1213 Union Avenue, Gardnertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
700 sqft
Cozy and welcoming Capecod home with a private side entrance. This sunny rental unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and recently installed new windows. Apartment has been freshly painted, and newly finished hardwood flooring.
1 Unit Available
100 Hillside Drive
100 Hillside Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Two bedrooms and one bathroom condo located in the Goshen Central School District. Brand New Stove, Washer, Dryer, and Two new wall air conditioners. The rent includes water. Close to shops and restaurants.
Highland Mills
1 Unit Available
355 Ridge Road
355 Ridge Road, Woodbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2556 sqft
WOW THAT IS A BIG HOUSE, check out this lovely home ready to move in! This charming Victorian beauty for rent sits on a lovely 5-acre lot in the Town of Woodbury. The home is completely renovated inside.
South Blooming Grove
1 Unit Available
83 Duelk Avenue
83 Duelk Avenue, South Blooming Grove, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1092 sqft
Come see this beautiful home for rent!! This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, A nice sized kitchen and a cozy living room with carpet. The walk out basement is the perfect place for family time and for your kids to play. Call before its too late...
1 Unit Available
1559 Union Avenue
1559 Union Avenue, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
Won't last! Very lovely and very spacious 2 bedroom bath and a half unit in Town of Newburgh with Wallkill schools! Side by side 2 family duplex offers a dwelling nestled on the end of a dead end road with off street parking, nice level yard and
1 Unit Available
22 Wallkill Avenue
22 Walkill Avenue, Wallkill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Come see this amazingly renovated from top to bottom downtown apartment! Not a penny was spared during the renovation including beautiful custom kitchen cabinets and counter tops along with brand-new stainless steel appliances, very unique washer
Goshen
1 Unit Available
159 N Church Street
159 North Church Street, Goshen, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1000 sqft
****LANDLORD PAYS UTILITIES****Step back in time in the historical village of Goshen. Charming apartment in unique vintage Victorian home with private entrance and patio.
Chester
1 Unit Available
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
1 Unit Available
2060 17K Route
2060 State Highway 17k, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
IMMEDIATE AVAILABILITY! Contact for virtual showing! Affordable rental opportunity in central location! Modern 2 bedroom mobile home located in the quaint town of Montgomery.
1 Unit Available
202 St Andrews Road
202 Saint Andrews Road, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
3 BEDROOMS!!! VC SCHOOLS!!! NEWLY RENOVATED!!! This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is a great rental opportunity located right in the Valley Central School District, close to the new Hannafords Shopping Center, 24 hour fitness center, a variety of
1 Unit Available
647 Lybolt Road
647 Lybolt Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Looking for a decent priced rental once and for all? This is it! Comfortable second floor 2 bedroom apartment, This apartment is in perfect condition, ready to move in.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Maybrook, the median rent is $1,026 for a studio, $1,139 for a 1-bedroom, $1,357 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,750 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maybrook, check out our monthly Maybrook Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Maybrook area include Marist College, State University of New York at New Paltz, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maybrook from include Westwood, Poughkeepsie, Fair Lawn, Ossining, and Ridgewood.
