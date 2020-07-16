10 WHEELER ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location. This second floor apartment offers gleaming hardwood floors, new vanity and updates in bathroom, great built-ins for storage and a large yard to enjoy outdoor activities. Fresh paint, clean and plenty of parking too. This $1,250/mo rent rate includes water, snow removal, lawn care and garbage removal. Well trained pets considered. Call for a showing today!