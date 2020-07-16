All apartments in Dutchess County
10 WHEELER ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

10 WHEELER ROAD

10 Wheeler Road · (914) 760-5567
Location

10 Wheeler Road, Dutchess County, NY 12572

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great location in Rhinebeck NY, 2 miles south of the village, and just minutes from the train station make this a great commuter location. This second floor apartment offers gleaming hardwood floors, new vanity and updates in bathroom, great built-ins for storage and a large yard to enjoy outdoor activities. Fresh paint, clean and plenty of parking too. This $1,250/mo rent rate includes water, snow removal, lawn care and garbage removal. Well trained pets considered. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 WHEELER ROAD have any available units?
10 WHEELER ROAD has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 WHEELER ROAD have?
Some of 10 WHEELER ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 WHEELER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10 WHEELER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 WHEELER ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 WHEELER ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 10 WHEELER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10 WHEELER ROAD offers parking.
Does 10 WHEELER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 WHEELER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 WHEELER ROAD have a pool?
No, 10 WHEELER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10 WHEELER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10 WHEELER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10 WHEELER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 WHEELER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 WHEELER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 WHEELER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
