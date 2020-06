Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Chic urban-style second floor walk-up apartment with wonderful open floor plan offers stunning Hudson River views year-round. ~150 square foot private balcony spans the entire 20 foot width of apartment, bringing nature indoors. High 9 foot ceilings accentuate the airy ambience. Kitchen with granite counters and glass tile backsplash opens to the living/dining room. Two bedrooms (one with double exposures and mirrored armoire) and modern full bathroom round out the apartment. Green construction with high efficiency Navien hot water/heat on demand. Washer and dryer in basement. Centrally located near shops, public transportation, waterfront park; just two blocks to Metro North station. Tenant pays gas and electric. Central business district parking half a block away. No board approval. No pets.