Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19 Lapeer St
19 Lapeer Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
19 Lapeer Street, Deer Park, NY 11729
Deer Park
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a cozy 1 bedroom totally updated with 2 cable boxs, cac, private entrance all included... landlord req 660 score.... cat is ok....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Lapeer St have any available units?
19 Lapeer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Deer Park, NY
.
What amenities does 19 Lapeer St have?
Some of 19 Lapeer St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19 Lapeer St currently offering any rent specials?
19 Lapeer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Lapeer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Lapeer St is pet friendly.
Does 19 Lapeer St offer parking?
No, 19 Lapeer St does not offer parking.
Does 19 Lapeer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Lapeer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Lapeer St have a pool?
No, 19 Lapeer St does not have a pool.
Does 19 Lapeer St have accessible units?
No, 19 Lapeer St does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Lapeer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Lapeer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Lapeer St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Lapeer St does not have units with air conditioning.
