Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Buffalo
Find more places like 59 Locust Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Buffalo, NY
/
59 Locust Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
59 Locust Street
59 Locust Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Location
59 Locust Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
Willert Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Walking distance to
*downtown
*Roswell Park
*UB School
*Chippewa
Includes dishwasher and microwave.
Laundry hookups in front area of apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 59 Locust Street have any available units?
59 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Buffalo, NY
.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Buffalo Rent Report
.
Is 59 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Locust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Buffalo
.
Does 59 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 59 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 59 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Locust Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Buffalo 1 Bedrooms
Buffalo 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Apartments with Garage
Buffalo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buffalo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tonawanda, NY
Hamburg, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Lockport, NY
Cheektowaga, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Kenmore, NY