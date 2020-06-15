All apartments in Buffalo
59 Locust Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

59 Locust Street

59 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

59 Locust Street, Buffalo, NY 14204
Willert Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Walking distance to
*downtown
*Roswell Park
*UB School
*Chippewa

Includes dishwasher and microwave.
Laundry hookups in front area of apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Locust Street have any available units?
59 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buffalo, NY.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
Is 59 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
59 Locust Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 59 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 59 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 59 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 59 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 59 Locust Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 59 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 59 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 59 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 59 Locust Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 59 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
