Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:29 AM

10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

Furnished apartments in Buffalo can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnish... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
University
147 W Winspear Ave
147 West Winspear Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$735
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment on quiet street near UB South - Property Id: 316194 Beautiful apartment on quiet street 6 minute walk to The university near Main Street.. All utilities included.. Heat electricity , water free ..

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen
4 St. John's Pl. - 2
4 Saint Johns Place, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$945
900 sqft
Furnished, well appointed studio apartment. Updated kitchen and bath with lots of granite, tile, and natural stone. Free laundry in building. Gas, electric, heat, AC, and WIFI included. Renter's insurance required. Please email for quickest response.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waterfront
Pasquale at Waterfront Place
132 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1342 sqft
Move in Ready Welcome to The Pasquale. Fully furnished Floor to ceiling windows , hardwood floors , gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. 1 bedrooms 1 full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Albright
612 Lafayette Ave
612 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Stunning furnished (or unfurnished) one bedroom apartment in the Elmwood Village! This newly renovated 3rd floor unit is is full of charm and wonderful natural light (skylights!)Tenants of 612 Lafayette will have access to on premise laundry, garage

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Allen
125 Edward Street
125 Edward Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1042 sqft
Enjoy all Downtown Buffalo has to offer in this historic Allentown condominium.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryant
849 Delaware Avenue
849 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
703 sqft
Experience one of WNY’s most premier lobbies upon entry and excellent view of the city from the building’s exclusive rooftop deck. This exquisite FULLY FURNISHED & All UTILITIES INCLUDED 1 bed 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Leroy
31 Orchard Pl - Upper
31 Orchard Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1218 sqft
Owner grade three bedroom apartment, fully furnished, all utilities included. Bathroom: marble floors and walls, glass tile shower, concrete tub and counter-top.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Front Park
716 West Ave Avenue
716 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom Furnished apartment on the west side. Upper unit situated in the rear of property, this apartment is quiet and secluded.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryant
22 Oakland Place
22 Oakland Place, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3827 sqft
Beautiful Colonial located on exclusive Oakland Place. Fully furnished rental feat. 3,827 square feet w/ 4 BR, and 2.5 BA. Enter through the grand foyer w/ 12 ft ceilings & HWF throughout. Large LR feat. beautiful built-ins, and gas fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Buffalo

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 Sundridge Dr upper
306 Sundridge Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
306 Sundridge Dr/ UPPER - Property Id: 319638 Clean, spacious, partially furnished 2 B/R apartment..very close to U.B.
City Guide for Buffalo, NY

Buffalo has the sunniest and driest summers of any major Northeast city, yet Buffalo averages 8 feet of snowfall annually. It is the undisputed birthplace of the beloved sports bar staple, the Buffalo wing, yet Buffalonians and football championships make the least naughty bedfellows in all of sports. That's alright Buffalo – you are the closest major city to Niagara Falls – the most extreme waterfall in North America by volume – by far. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Buffalo, NY

Furnished apartments in Buffalo can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Buffalo as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

