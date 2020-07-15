Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM

14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

Last updated July 15 at 09:22 AM
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Black Rock
971 Grant Street
971 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Bryant
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
Bryant
218 Linwood Avenue
218 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3504 sqft
Renovated 2 story townhouse located on Historic Linwood. This unit has been completely remodeled including, new custom kitchen, 2 full baths, in-unit laundry and flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1525 Amherst Manor Drive
1525 Amherst Manor Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1090 sqft
Amherst Manor is conveniently located near the 290 Expressway and within walking distance of UB's North Campus in Amherst. These spacious 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments include: a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road
4547 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Second floor 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo located in Amherst. Close to UB, the 290 Expressway and the conveniences of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Rent includes: heat, water, trash & cable tv. Master suite.

Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.

July 2020 Buffalo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Buffalo rents increased over the past month

Buffalo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

