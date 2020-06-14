Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

24 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY with hardwood floors

1 of 6

Last updated June 14
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
443 Linwood Ave
443 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large, Beautiful One Bedroom in Mansion - Property Id: 152592 Large, Beautiful one bedroom on 2nd floor of Mansion. Very bright and airy. Large Living room and Bedroom. Full traditional bath with footed bathtub.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
152 Livingston Street
152 Livingston Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom - close to Elmwood village - Property Id: 181049 Updated 2 bedroom unit, open floor plan, walking distance to all the local conveniences of Elmwood Village. Quiet street.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
371 Lafayette ave. Upper
371 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026 3 Bed/Second Floor unit 1 bath Unfurnished 1,250 square feet $1,675 per month Credit and background check required Security deposit equals one month's rent

1 of 14

Last updated June 14
Bryant
1 Unit Available
240 Richmond Avenue
240 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14
Bryant
1 Unit Available
77 Richmond Avenue - 2
77 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Beautiful spacious first floor apartment in great location. Tons of charm in this large one bedroom unit. Hardwoods throughout. All new windows.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with

1 of 7

Last updated June 14
Forest
1 Unit Available
18 Ardmore pl Unit 2 (Upper )
18 Ardmore Place, Buffalo, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
Upper (5 bedroom) unit located in the heart of Elmwood Village. This apartment has a huge living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. Spacious kitchen that includes a stove and fridge.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14
Parkside
1 Unit Available
144 Greenfield Street
144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
North Park
1 Unit Available
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
Allen
1 Unit Available
44 North Pearl Street
44 North Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$725
250 sqft
This bright, cozy Studio is in a classic Allentown building, just steps from the Medical Campus and Metro. Hardwood floors, beautiful fireplace and high ceilings make for a sweet spot to call home. All utilities included! No smoking, no pets.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
620 Auburn Avenue - 2
620 Auburn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
North Park
1 Unit Available
1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper
1213 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Updated 2 bdrm apartment with open floor plan. Ideally situated on the popular Hertel strip, this unit is a must see. One off street parking spot and laundry facilities on site.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Albright
1 Unit Available
200 1/2 Bidwell Parkway
200 1/2 Bidwell Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
This fabulous carriage house was built in 2005. Great room with remote gas fireplace, hardwood floors, bright and open spaces. Fully turnkey corporate rental, may be rented short or long term. Credit check and security depositrequired.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14
Bryant
1 Unit Available
346 Bryant Street - 8
346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
Allen
1 Unit Available
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street
19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
Allen
1 Unit Available
451 Franklin Street
451 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Dramatic, bi-level 1 BR apartment in historic Allentown, steps to the Medical Campus and Metrorail.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
Front Park
1 Unit Available
698 Columbus Parkway
698 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom upper unit with great views. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit and decorative fireplaces. Off street parking. Call for your appointment today!

1 of 13

Last updated June 14
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
247 West Ave
247 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Fantastic, fully furnished rental (furnishings can be removed if need be), including ALL utilities! This unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, formal dining room and an adorable upper patio.
1 of 4

Last updated June 14
Pine Hill
1 Unit Available
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1353 Eggert Road Road
1353 Eggert Road, Eggertsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Adorable one bedroom furnished apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, extra bonus area used as office. Tons of closet space and storage. Newer apartment size appliances. One off street parking space, small upper porch overlooking park-like yard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
Old Town
1 Unit Available
90 Roswell Avenue, Upper
90 Roswell Avenue, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$850
870 sqft
Spacious and luxurious apartment conveniently located in the quiet and part of Buffalo's most beautiful neighborhoods.
1 of 7

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
175 Delaware St LOWER
175 Delaware Street, Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
BEAUTIFUL LOWER 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 105479 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Buffalo, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Buffalo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

