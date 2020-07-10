Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 10:28am
Contact for Availability
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1084 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
240 Richmond Avenue
240 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Seneca
69 Seminole Parkway, LOWER
69 Seminole Parkway, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1375 sqft
BE THE FIRST to use the newly remodeled brand new Kitchen and Bathroom in this 3 bedroom 1 bath LOWER with 1 off street parking spot included and washer and dryer in the basement! Kitchen includes BRAND NEW refirgerator, stove AND dishwasher.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
74 Days Park, #5
74 Days Park, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH at https://wesbrowndevelopment.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Just click on photos. Huge spacious 2 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Ceramic tile kitchen/bath. 2 fireplaces (living room and dining room).

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
971 Grant Street
971 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
390 Elmwood Avenue
390 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Second story spacious flat in converted victorian home. Conveniently located in the Elmwood Village, right on Elmwood Avenue, steps from Thin Man Brewery, Newbury Cafe Childrens Hospital and more favorite local spots.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Waterfront
Pasquale at Waterfront Place
132 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1342 sqft
Move in Ready Welcome to The Pasquale. Fully furnished Floor to ceiling windows , hardwood floors , gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. 1 bedrooms 1 full baths.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
North Delaware
2522 Delaware Avenue, 1st Floor
2522 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
North Buffalo - This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor. You open the door to an open concept living space with an updated kitchen and breakfast bar.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
Symphony Circle
279 North Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724 Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle. The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Forest
399 Baynes st unit 1 (single )
399 Baynes St, Buffalo, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
showings and application: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/freewill Full house (5 bedrooms) located in the Elmwood Village. This house is walking distance to Buffalo State College The house has a living room and dining room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Parkside
144 Greenfield Street
144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 10:50pm
Contact for Availability
Starin Central
7 East Depew Avenue - 2
7 E Depew Ave, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2-bedroom unit within walking distance of SUNY Buffalo's South Campus.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Park Meadow
753 Crescent Avenue
753 Crescent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3058 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath upper. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer included. First month plus security deposit. Credit check. Virtual showings following COVID-19 guidelines.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
University
147 W Winspear Ave
147 West Winspear Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$735
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful apartment on quiet street near UB South - Property Id: 316194 Beautiful apartment on quiet street 6 minute walk to The university near Main Street.. All utilities included.. Heat electricity , water free ..
Results within 5 miles of Buffalo

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
784 Millersport Hwy 1
784 Millersport Hwy, Eggertsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Open and Spacious 2 Bed Upper in Amherst - Property Id: 310238 Welcome home to lots of space in Amherst! We have freshened up this apartment with stunning new floors and carpets that look super sharp! Extra storage is taken care of in the basement

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
482 Sweet Home Rd
482 Sweet Home Road, Eggertsville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 BEDROOM HOUSE NEAR UB - Property Id: 308745 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
156 Glen Ave.
156 Glen Avenue, Williamsville, NY
Studio
$1,650
156 Glen Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Buffalo
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,135
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
51 South 86th Street
51 South 86th Street, Niagara Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
720 sqft
Easy updated condo living for rent. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Kitchen opens to the living room, laundry in the unit. Common outside area includes a deck on the Niagara River. One parking spot.

July 2020 Buffalo Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Buffalo rents increased over the past month

Buffalo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

