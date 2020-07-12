Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:39 PM

54 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buffalo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 04:08pm
Contact for Availability
Willert Park
The Forge on Broadway
490 Broadway St., Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,090
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1084 sqft
Welcome home! Settle into the good life at The Forge on Broadway and choose from our brand-new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Buffalo, New York.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
451 Franklin Street
451 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Dramatic, bi-level 1 BR apartment in historic Allentown, steps to the Medical Campus and Metrorail.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
LaSalle
3124 Main St
3124 Main Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$400
GREAT COMMERCIAL SPACE AND BOOTHS ON MAIN ST - Property Id: 205370 DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. This is a commercial booth space, 6 rooms total.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Allen
74 Days Park, #5
74 Days Park, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
VIDEO WALKTHROUGH at https://wesbrowndevelopment.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home Just click on photos. Huge spacious 2 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Ceramic tile kitchen/bath. 2 fireplaces (living room and dining room).

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
971 Grant Street
971 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
390 Elmwood Avenue
390 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Second story spacious flat in converted victorian home. Conveniently located in the Elmwood Village, right on Elmwood Avenue, steps from Thin Man Brewery, Newbury Cafe Childrens Hospital and more favorite local spots.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waterfront
Pasquale at Waterfront Place
132 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1342 sqft
Move in Ready Welcome to The Pasquale. Fully furnished Floor to ceiling windows , hardwood floors , gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. 1 bedrooms 1 full baths.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Forest
416 Lafayette Avenue
416 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious second floor apartment on Lafayette overlooking Colonial Circle. Large kitchen includes stove, microwave, toaster and refrigerator. New floors. Two nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Albright
612 Lafayette Ave
612 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Stunning furnished (or unfurnished) one bedroom apartment in the Elmwood Village! This newly renovated 3rd floor unit is is full of charm and wonderful natural light (skylights!)Tenants of 612 Lafayette will have access to on premise laundry, garage

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
125 Edward Street
125 Edward Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1042 sqft
Enjoy all Downtown Buffalo has to offer in this historic Allentown condominium.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
849 Delaware Avenue
849 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
703 sqft
Experience one of WNY’s most premier lobbies upon entry and excellent view of the city from the building’s exclusive rooftop deck. This exquisite FULLY FURNISHED & All UTILITIES INCLUDED 1 bed 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
North Delaware
2522 Delaware Avenue, 1st Floor
2522 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
North Buffalo - This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the first floor. You open the door to an open concept living space with an updated kitchen and breakfast bar.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bryant
Symphony Circle
279 North Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724 Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle. The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Forest
399 Baynes st unit 1 (single )
399 Baynes St, Buffalo, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
showings and application: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/freewill Full house (5 bedrooms) located in the Elmwood Village. This house is walking distance to Buffalo State College The house has a living room and dining room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Waterfront
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Park
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Riverside Park
219 Skillen Street - 1
219 Skillen Street, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$450
625 sqft
RESIDENTIAL/COMMERCIAL LARGE NEW CONSTRUCTION GARAGE/STORAGE AREA (3 Car). Perfect for storage or small business owner looking for more space. Featuring very large space on both sides and open floor plan.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Bryant
346 Bryant Street - 8
346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Park Meadow
753 Crescent Avenue
753 Crescent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3058 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath upper. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer included. First month plus security deposit. Credit check. Virtual showings following COVID-19 guidelines.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Front Park
698 Columbus Parkway
698 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom upper unit with great views. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit and decorative fireplaces. Off street parking. Call for your appointment today!

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Allen
203 West Tupper, Lower
203 West Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
Check out this 3 BR, 1 Bath, Lower Apartment with off-street parking. The interior has just been recently refreshed, providing a bright, modern feel to this classic, Buffalo double.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.

1 of 1

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Starin Central
702 Taunton
702 Taunton Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
806 sqft
This side-by-side North Buffalo Duplex is just a few blocks from Main Street & Hertel Avenue and at the end of the street is the start of the North Buffalo Rails-to-Trails bike & walking path. It is an 806 sq. ft. two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath.
City Guide for Buffalo, NY

Buffalo has the sunniest and driest summers of any major Northeast city, yet Buffalo averages 8 feet of snowfall annually. It is the undisputed birthplace of the beloved sports bar staple, the Buffalo wing, yet Buffalonians and football championships make the least naughty bedfellows in all of sports. That's alright Buffalo – you are the closest major city to Niagara Falls – the most extreme waterfall in North America by volume – by far. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Buffalo, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Buffalo apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

