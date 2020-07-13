Apartment List
21 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

1 Unit Available
Black Rock
276 Austin St
276 Austin Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Amazing and newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, basement storage, laundry in building, walk-in closet, and new carpeting.

1 Unit Available
Allen
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street
19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects.

1 Unit Available
Masten Park
1212 S Michigan Ave 2009
1212 Michigan Ave, Buffalo, NY
Studio
$1,688
Studio in South Loop at 1212 S MICHIGAN - Property Id: 233623 Park Michigan high-rise apartments located at 1212 S. Michigan Ave. is the new-age luxury living experience within reach. Enhanced living and design makes coming home a pleasure.

1 Unit Available
Black Rock
971 Grant Street
971 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Completely Renovated Apartment - The Best in Modern City Living! Stately 10 ft. Ceilings w/Crown Moldings, Wall-mounted 75" LG 4K-Smart TV in Huge Loft-style Living Room with Electric Fireplace and Stylish Large-Plank Flooring.

1 Unit Available
Waterfront
Pasquale at Waterfront Place
132 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1342 sqft
Move in Ready Welcome to The Pasquale. Fully furnished Floor to ceiling windows , hardwood floors , gas fireplace, kitchen with granite counters , stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. 1 bedrooms 1 full baths.

1 Unit Available
Seneca
53 Sage Ave
53 Sage Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
800 sqft
This huge lower 2 Bedroom + Den + 1 Bath apartment features: - HUGE well lit Living Room and Dining Room (tons of light and privacy) - AWESOME Den can be used as 3rd bedroom (or private study for students) - CHARMING Kitchen (including Fridge and

1 Unit Available
Bryant
Symphony Circle
279 North Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
The Residences at 279 North - Property Id: 304724 Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments, just steps away from Symphony Circle. The Residences at 279 North feature one- and two-bedroom layouts over 4 floors.

1 Unit Available
Bryant
262 Summer Street
262 Summer Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Come, discover this charming 2 BR, 2 story apartment designed as a Townhouse. Enter through the front gate and a brick walkway guides you to the side entrance with a cozy deck nestled among the trees.

1 Unit Available
Allen
203 West Tupper, Lower
203 West Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
Check out this 3 BR, 1 Bath, Lower Apartment with off-street parking. The interior has just been recently refreshed, providing a bright, modern feel to this classic, Buffalo double.

1 Unit Available
Central Business District
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.

1 Unit Available
North Park
101 Traymore Street - 12
101 Traymore St, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
550 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to live on exciting Hertel Ave for $1100.

1 Unit Available
Black Rock
1073 Grant Street - 22
1073 Grant St, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Black Rock Village! The Village offers recently updated units in the up and coming Black Rock neighborhood. Fresh paint, new flooring and updated appliances round out this property renovation.
1 Unit Available
Cleveland Hill
201 South Roycroft Boulevard
201 Roycroft Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
This delightful home located in Cheektowga, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious front yard with mature trees and an attached garage.

1 Unit Available
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
Bellevue
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and

1 Unit Available
1345 Millersport Hwy 3
1345 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$895
560 sqft
1 Bedroom Ready for you NOW- Includes HEAT - Property Id: 247744 PLEASE APPLY ON OUR OUR WEBSITE www.adcoapts.com.

1 Unit Available
1337 Millersport Hwy
1337 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle path, and UB North.
3 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,130
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.

1 Unit Available
50 School St 19
50 School Street, Lancaster, NY
2 Bedrooms
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedroom in the Village of Lancaster - Property Id: 308585 Welcome home to the Village of Lancaster in this walkable established neighborhood of tree-lined streets.

1 Unit Available
2450 Osprey Ln
2450 Osprey Lane, Niagara County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2882 sqft
FOR RENT: Magnificent 4 bed / 3.

1 Unit Available
6924 Ward Road
6924 Ward Road, Niagara County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1728 sqft
This delightful home located in Niagara Falls, NY is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms.This home greets you with a spacious front yard a large mature tree.

Buffalo rents increased over the past month

Buffalo rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

