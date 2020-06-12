35 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Leroy
1 Unit Available
271 Leroy Avenue
271 Leroy Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$875
3166 sqft
Beautifully Updated Upper Apartment. *** Bright Living room w/nice size coat closet, Formal dining room, New Kitchen and Bath. Huge Storage linen closet in hallway. 3 Large size Bedroom!! *** Storage space in Basement along with Laundry Hookups.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
371 Lafayette ave. Upper
371 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026 3 Bed/Second Floor unit 1 bath Unfurnished 1,250 square feet $1,675 per month Credit and background check required Security deposit equals one month's rent

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
145 Breckenridge Street
145 Breckenridge Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
2280 sqft
Very clean 3 bedroom lower unit on the west side of Buffalo. Spacious apartment with a formal dining and living room, big kitchen with a center island, 3 good sized bedrooms and an enclosed porch off the side.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Forest
1 Unit Available
18 Ardmore pl Unit 2 (Upper )
18 Ardmore Place, Buffalo, NY
Upper (5 bedroom) unit located in the heart of Elmwood Village. This apartment has a huge living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. Spacious kitchen that includes a stove and fridge.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Parkside
1 Unit Available
144 Greenfield Street
144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
41 Sterling Avenue
41 Sterling Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1344 sqft
Large, bright apartment on one of North Buffalo's best streets - Sterling Avenue. Just steps away from some of the best Hertel Avenue hot spots. Large living and dining room with hardwood floors, high ceilings and beautiful original woodwork.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
620 Auburn Avenue - 2
620 Auburn Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Must see completely renovated 4 bedroom in the heart of Elmwood Village. Just steps from the corner of Auburn and Elmwood. Walk to Lexington Co-Op, Panera Bread, Spot Coffee, 40 Thieves, Squeeze Juicery, Globe Market and many many more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Front Park
1 Unit Available
716 West Ave Avenue
716 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom Furnished apartment on the west side. Upper unit situated in the rear of property, this apartment is quiet and secluded.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Bryant
1 Unit Available
179 Norwood Avenue - 3
179 Norwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Second-floor three-bedroom apartment with exclusive access to the finished attic.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Leroy
1 Unit Available
31 Orchard Place
31 Orchard Place, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
2436 sqft
Owner grade three bedroom apartment, fully furnished, all utilities included. Bathroom: marble floors and walls, glass tile shower, concrete tub and counter-top.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Willert Park
1 Unit Available
59 Locust Street
59 Locust Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2496 sqft
Walking distance to *downtown *Roswell Park *UB School *Chippewa Includes dishwasher and microwave. Laundry hookups in front area of apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
98 Bickford Ave
98 Bickford Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1285 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - 98 Bickford - Beautiful 3 Bedroom House! Local establishments are within walking distance. Dollar General, Louis Texas Hots, Bailey Avenue Pizza.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Park Meadow
1 Unit Available
753 Crescent Avenue
753 Crescent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
3058 sqft
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath upper. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer included. First month plus security deposit. Credit check. Virtual showings following COVID-19 guidelines.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Front Park
1 Unit Available
452 Richmond Avenue
452 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
Freshly painted, spacious 3 bedroom with great views overlooking beautiful Richmond Ave. Newer carpeting, extra room for possible home office, etc.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Masten Park
1 Unit Available
47 Laurel Street
47 Laurel Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2710 sqft
Priced reduced. To relieve the financial hardship of Covid-19, seller is waiving 1st and 2nd month rents for qualified renters.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Forest
1 Unit Available
416 Lafayette Avenue
416 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3rd story 3 bedroom apartment with large eat in kitchen. New flooring being installed. 3 bedroom with 2 living rooms. Currently on street parking only. Garage parking available for additional amount.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Bryant
1 Unit Available
22 Oakland Place
22 Oakland Place, Buffalo, NY
Beautiful Colonial located on exclusive Oakland Place. Fully furnished rental feat. 3,827 square feet w/ 4 BR, and 2.5 BA. Enter through the grand foyer w/ 12 ft ceilings & HWF throughout. Large LR feat. beautiful built-ins, and gas fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Allen
1 Unit Available
203 West Tupper, Lower
203 West Tupper Street, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1144 sqft
Check out this 3 BR, 1 Bath, Lower Apartment with off-street parking. The interior has just been recently refreshed, providing a bright, modern feel to this classic, Buffalo double.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Lakeview
1 Unit Available
247 West Ave
247 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Fantastic, fully furnished rental (furnishings can be removed if need be), including ALL utilities! This unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, formal dining room and an adorable upper patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
316 Millicent Avenue
316 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$800
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 316 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 10:05pm
Sloan
1 Unit Available
10 Village Lane
10 Village Lane, Sloan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.

1 of 1

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
249 Niagara Falls Boulevard
249 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Eggertsville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1631 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom duplex close to shopping, bus, and UB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
90 Roswell Avenue, Upper
90 Roswell Avenue, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$850
870 sqft
Spacious and luxurious apartment conveniently located in the quiet and part of Buffalo's most beautiful neighborhoods.

June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Buffalo rent trends were flat over the past month

Buffalo rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Buffalo.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

