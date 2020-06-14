Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

18 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

Last updated June 14
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
443 Linwood Ave
443 Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Large, Beautiful One Bedroom in Mansion - Property Id: 152592 Large, Beautiful one bedroom on 2nd floor of Mansion. Very bright and airy. Large Living room and Bedroom. Full traditional bath with footed bathtub.

Last updated June 14
Seneca
1 Unit Available
75 Unger Ave LOWER
75 Unger Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
COMFY 1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 227550 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.

Last updated June 14
Bryant
1 Unit Available
240 Richmond Avenue
240 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Richmond Row welcomes you to the best of the Elmwood Village! Nestled on the stately corner of Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street, Apartment #5 boasts all of the amenities you need in a trendy complex you will be fortunate to call home.

Last updated June 14
Albright
1 Unit Available
825 Forest Avenue Avenue
825 Forest Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$825
800 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom third floor apartment in the Elmwood Village and steps to Delaware Park. Newer kitchen with appliances (stove, refrigerator & dishwasher). dining area.

Last updated June 14
Allen
1 Unit Available
68 Irving Place
68 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1000 sqft
Charming Allentown apartment with 1 full bedroom, 1 bath, with possible second bedroom, office space, dressing room or second floor den. Completely separate entrance and basement with laundry hook-ups. Utilities not included, no pets please.

Last updated June 14
Bryant
1 Unit Available
77 Richmond Avenue - 2
77 Richmond Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Beautiful spacious first floor apartment in great location. Tons of charm in this large one bedroom unit. Hardwoods throughout. All new windows.

Last updated June 14
Delaware - West Ferry
1 Unit Available
725 WEST FERRY Avenue
725 West Ferry Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
LIVE IN AN OLD MANSION WITH MODERN UPDATES, LOCATED IN THE HEART OF ELMWOOD VILLAGE, WALK TO GREAT RESTAURANTS, THE LEXINGTON CO-OP, FARMERS MARKET, NOTE THE OLD WORLD FEEL OF THE LIVING ROOM, MODERN KITCHEN WITH DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE, GREAT

Last updated June 14
LaSalle
1 Unit Available
3382 Bailey Avenue
3382 Bailey Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
1 bed 1 bath near UB South on Lisbon and Bailey. Heating/Water/Hot Water included. Request an application today. 1st month and security due upon signing the lease. Tenant responsible for Cooking Gas and Electric. Refrigerator and Stove Provided.

Last updated June 14
Allen
1 Unit Available
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street
19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects.

Last updated June 14
Allen
1 Unit Available
451 Franklin Street
451 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Dramatic, bi-level 1 BR apartment in historic Allentown, steps to the Medical Campus and Metrorail.

Last updated June 14
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo

Last updated June 14
Kenmore
1 Unit Available
83 Parkwood Unit 3
83 Parkwood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
1 Bedroom
$750
675 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment, off street parking in the heart of Kenmore.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1353 Eggert Road Road
1353 Eggert Road, Eggertsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Adorable one bedroom furnished apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, extra bonus area used as office. Tons of closet space and storage. Newer apartment size appliances. One off street parking space, small upper porch overlooking park-like yard.
Results within 5 miles of Buffalo

Last updated June 14
Paramount
1 Unit Available
1950 Sheridan Drive
1950 Sheridan Drive, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
542 sqft
Conveniently located near the 190 & 290 Expressways and within walking distance of shopping & restaurants. Apartments include: a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal & built-in A/C unit.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road
4453 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
764 sqft
London Towne has one bedroom apartments located near Niagara Falls Boulevard, UB’s North Campus as well as the 290 & 990 Expressways. Eat-in kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Buffalo
Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,195
817 sqft
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3893 Seneca St.
3893 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
3893 Seneca St. - Upper Available 07/01/20 Exceptionally maintained quiet upper apartment - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment with den for rent. Unfurnished. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included.

Last updated March 9
1 Unit Available
105 Deer Lakes
105 Deer Run, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,145
1300 sqft
Equivalent Units Available.

June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Buffalo rent trends were flat over the past month

Buffalo rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Buffalo.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

