28 Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY with balcony

Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
371 Lafayette ave. Upper
371 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Unit Upper Available 08/01/20 Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 75026 3 Bed/Second Floor unit 1 bath Unfurnished 1,250 square feet $1,675 per month Credit and background check required Security deposit equals one month's rent

Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
152 Livingston Street
152 Livingston Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom - close to Elmwood village - Property Id: 181049 Updated 2 bedroom unit, open floor plan, walking distance to all the local conveniences of Elmwood Village. Quiet street.

Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

North Park
1 Unit Available
153 Lovering Ave - Lower
153 Lovering Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
FOR RENT: Spacious 3 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in high-demand North Buffalo! This tastefully updated unit features granite countertops, bright white kitchen cabinets and appliances, modern light fixtures while maintaining traditional charm with

Forest
1 Unit Available
18 Ardmore pl Unit 2 (Upper )
18 Ardmore Place, Buffalo, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2200 sqft
Upper (5 bedroom) unit located in the heart of Elmwood Village. This apartment has a huge living room and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. Spacious kitchen that includes a stove and fridge.

Starin Central
1 Unit Available
806 Tacoma Avenue
806 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2072 sqft
Tastefully updated 2 bedroom upper unit on the quiet end of tacoma in sought after North Buffalo. With plenty of street parking this apartment has a newly renovated kitchen and bath.

Front Park
1 Unit Available
716 West Ave Avenue
716 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom Furnished apartment on the west side. Upper unit situated in the rear of property, this apartment is quiet and secluded.

Bryant
1 Unit Available
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.

Bryant
1 Unit Available
346 Bryant Street - 8
346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor.

Allen
1 Unit Available
19 Allen, Upper Rear Street
19 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
This updated apartment features both a Bedroom and Den/Home Office. Pics show views into the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The renovation was designed by a noted Buffalo architect with an international resume of projects.

Allen
1 Unit Available
451 Franklin Street
451 Franklin Street, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
Dramatic, bi-level 1 BR apartment in historic Allentown, steps to the Medical Campus and Metrorail.

Bryant
1 Unit Available
22 Oakland Place
22 Oakland Place, Buffalo, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3827 sqft
Beautiful Colonial located on exclusive Oakland Place. Fully furnished rental feat. 3,827 square feet w/ 4 BR, and 2.5 BA. Enter through the grand foyer w/ 12 ft ceilings & HWF throughout. Large LR feat. beautiful built-ins, and gas fireplace.

Bryant
1 Unit Available
262 Summer Street
262 Summer Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Come, discover this charming 2 BR, 2 story apartment designed as a Townhouse. Enter through the front gate and a brick walkway guides you to the side entrance with a cozy deck nestled among the trees.

Lakeview
1 Unit Available
247 West Ave
247 West Avenue, Buffalo, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Fantastic, fully furnished rental (furnishings can be removed if need be), including ALL utilities! This unit boasts gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, formal dining room and an adorable upper patio.

Central Business District
1 Unit Available
136 Broadway Street
136 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Come discover this stunning, loft apartment located on the 3rd floor of 136 Broadway.
Pine Hill
1 Unit Available
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.

1 Unit Available
1353 Eggert Road Road
1353 Eggert Road, Eggertsville, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
Adorable one bedroom furnished apartment. Beautiful hardwood floors, extra bonus area used as office. Tons of closet space and storage. Newer apartment size appliances. One off street parking space, small upper porch overlooking park-like yard.

Sloan
1 Unit Available
10 Village Lane
10 Village Lane, Sloan, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Fantastic rental opportunity! This spacious 3 bedroom ranch has it all... Partially finished basement, attached garage with enclosed patio off the back and central air! Available for move in right away.

Old Town
1 Unit Available
90 Roswell Avenue, Upper
90 Roswell Avenue, Erie County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$850
870 sqft
Spacious and luxurious apartment conveniently located in the quiet and part of Buffalo's most beautiful neighborhoods.
Cleveland Hill
1 Unit Available
6 Manlon Terrace
6 Manlon Terrace, Cheektowaga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Buffalo, NY is now available.

1 Unit Available
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.

1 Unit Available
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.

Paramount
1 Unit Available
1950 Sheridan Drive
1950 Sheridan Drive, Erie County, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the 190 & 290 Expressways and within walking distance of shopping & restaurants. Apartments include: a refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal & built-in A/C unit.

1 Unit Available
4460 Chestnut Ridge
4460 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1300 sqft
The newly built Deer Lakes Apartments are located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Also near the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as the Niagara Falls Boulevard commercial district. Private entrances. In-unit washer & dryer.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Buffalo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

