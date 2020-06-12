36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Buffalo, NY

Apartment List
1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Waterfront
1 Unit Available
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grant Ferry
1 Unit Available
152 Livingston Street
152 Livingston Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom - close to Elmwood village - Property Id: 181049 Updated 2 bedroom unit, open floor plan, walking distance to all the local conveniences of Elmwood Village. Quiet street.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside Park
1 Unit Available
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Columbus
1 Unit Available
284 Carolina Street - 2
284 Carolina Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment located in the historic West side of Buffalo NY. This apartment is newly remodeled and has been freshly painted, has all new floors and features a new kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Allen
1 Unit Available
26 Irving Place
26 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Amazing basement level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Starin Central
1 Unit Available
806 Tacoma Avenue
806 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2072 sqft
Tastefully updated 2 bedroom upper unit on the quiet end of tacoma in sought after North Buffalo. With plenty of street parking this apartment has a newly renovated kitchen and bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Cazenovia Park
1 Unit Available
105 Kamper Ave
105 Kamper Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of a FULLY RENOVATED rental in a perfect South Buffalo location.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bryant
1 Unit Available
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
North Park
1 Unit Available
1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper
1213 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Updated 2 bdrm apartment with open floor plan. Ideally situated on the popular Hertel strip, this unit is a must see. One off street parking spot and laundry facilities on site.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Albright
1 Unit Available
200 1/2 Bidwell Parkway
200 1/2 Bidwell Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
This fabulous carriage house was built in 2005. Great room with remote gas fireplace, hardwood floors, bright and open spaces. Fully turnkey corporate rental, may be rented short or long term. Credit check and security depositrequired.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Starin Central
1 Unit Available
7 East Depew Avenue - 2
7 E Depew Ave, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2-bedroom unit within walking distance of SUNY Buffalo's South Campus.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Front Park
1 Unit Available
766 Columbus Parkway
766 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
900 sqft
Bring Home Happiness in this totally renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Historic Prospect Hill.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Bryant
1 Unit Available
346 Bryant Street - 8
346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Bryant
1 Unit Available
262 Summer Street
262 Summer Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Come, discover this charming 2 BR, 2 story apartment designed as a Townhouse. Enter through the front gate and a brick walkway guides you to the side entrance with a cozy deck nestled among the trees.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Front Park
1 Unit Available
698 Columbus Parkway
698 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom upper unit with great views. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit and decorative fireplaces. Off street parking. Call for your appointment today!

1 of 1

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
Starin Central
1 Unit Available
702 Taunton
702 Taunton Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
806 sqft
This side-by-side North Buffalo Duplex is just a few blocks from Main Street & Hertel Avenue and at the end of the street is the start of the North Buffalo Rails-to-Trails bike & walking path. It is an 806 sq. ft. two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
271 Millicent Avenue
271 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 271 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Kensington
1 Unit Available
280 Millicent Avenue
280 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 280 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Buffalo

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Pine Hill
1 Unit Available
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
1036 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Buffalo

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 Delaware St LOWER
175 Delaware Street, Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
BEAUTIFUL LOWER 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 105479 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1335 Millersport Hwy
1335 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and heat is included in

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Buffalo Rent Report. Buffalo rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Buffalo rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Buffalo rent trends were flat over the past month

Buffalo rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Buffalo stand at $724 for a one-bedroom apartment and $880 for a two-bedroom. Buffalo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Buffalo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Buffalo, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Buffalo is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Buffalo's median two-bedroom rent of $880 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% increase in Buffalo.
    • While Buffalo's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Buffalo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Buffalo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

