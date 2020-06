Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Easy Commute? - this is it. Studio Arcade is located at the Bronxville Train station and is an easy walk to School and all shopping. The entire apartment was renovated in 2019 including new kitchen, new bathroom and new terrace; all floors have been refinished, all doors and light fixtures have been replaced. Closets are outfitted for maximum utility. Parking: Tenant receives one parking sticker to park in rear lot on a first come, first served basis. Studio Arcade is a 4 story walk up building and this apartment is located on the second floor. Studio Arcade is a non smoking building.