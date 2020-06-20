All apartments in Bronxville
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

17 Meadow Avenue

17 Meadow Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17 Meadow Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store. The lovely open air porch leads into a spacious foyer with a bay window, living room, dining room with a fireplace, powder room and an eat in kitchen. The second floor has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, with 2 more bedrooms that share a large bathroom. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The basement has a media room, laundry an a Peloton Treadex available for use. In the back yard, there is a one car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Meadow Avenue have any available units?
17 Meadow Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bronxville, NY.
What amenities does 17 Meadow Avenue have?
Some of 17 Meadow Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Meadow Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 Meadow Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Meadow Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 Meadow Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bronxville.
Does 17 Meadow Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17 Meadow Avenue does offer parking.
Does 17 Meadow Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Meadow Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Meadow Avenue have a pool?
No, 17 Meadow Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17 Meadow Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 Meadow Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Meadow Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Meadow Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Meadow Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Meadow Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
