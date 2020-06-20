17 Meadow Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

SUMMER RENTAL ONLY. This stunning Victorian is located in the heart of Bronxville. It is a quick stroll to the train, school, restaurants, shops and grocery store. The lovely open air porch leads into a spacious foyer with a bay window, living room, dining room with a fireplace, powder room and an eat in kitchen. The second floor has a large master bedroom with a walk in closet, with 2 more bedrooms that share a large bathroom. The 3rd floor has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The basement has a media room, laundry an a Peloton Treadex available for use. In the back yard, there is a one car detached garage.