in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Unit PH Available 08/01/20 Crown Heights Pent House 4br 4.5bath - Property Id: 323114



• Date Available Immediately

• Listing Price $8,750

• Layout 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bathroom

• Total Rooms 6

• Pet Policy No Pets Allowed

• Duplex

• Laundry in Unit

• Private Outdoor Space

• Dishwasher

• Microwave

• Hardwood Floors

• Exposed Brick

• Renovated

Available Now.

Duplex in the heart of Crown Heights. Renovated, high ceilings, skylights and more!

