122 Apartments for rent in Baxter Estates, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >

Baxter Estates
303 Main Street
303 Main Street, Baxter Estates, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
700 sqft
Landmark building, Turn of century moldings. 12 ft ceilings with 8 ft windows. Fully fire alarmed & sprinklers. Overlooks PW Harbor, NYC views. Rooftop terrace for all tenants. Near PW RD. 25 min ride into NYC. Completely Renovated in 2007.

Baxter Estates
125 Main Street
125 Main Street, Baxter Estates, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
No Board Approval. Large 2 Bedroom Unit W/ Private Terrace.
Manorhaven
20 Pequot Avenue
20 Pequot Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
950 sqft
Location! Location! Move Right Into A Fully Renovated 2 Beds And 1 Bath In Desirable Manhasset Isle Featuring Hardwood Floors Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances, Spacious Backyard with Patio For Bbq, Separate and Private Storage Area with own

Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,385
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,270
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,

Great Neck
64 Old Pond Road
64 Old Pond Road, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Lovingly maintained Strathmore Colonial with spectacular oversized backyard with huge stone patio for entertaining. Formal living room and dining room, updated kitchen/granite and bathrooms. Conveniently located to all.

Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.

Manorhaven
60 N Marwood Road
60 Marwood Rd N, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1540 sqft
Gut renovated triplex in 2020. CAC 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths, 2 bedrooms with en-suite baths, HOME OFFICE, laundry, energy star appliances, deck, hardwood , Apt B rented. A is available for user or tenant., 2 new stone driveways.

Great Neck Plaza
26 Middle Neck Road
26 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1100 sqft
To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out.

Manhasset
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.

North Hills
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.

Roslyn
1415 Old Northern Boulevard
1415 Old Northern Boulevard, Roslyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
Village Gem! Restored and Renovated Enchanting 1900 Colonial w|4 New Apartments. This Apartment is 1N that boast Wood Floors, Open kitchen and Family Room, Modern White Cabinets and Quartz Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances.

Flower Hill
24 Middle Neck Road
24 Middleneck Rd, Flower Hill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
MORE PHOTOS TO COME NEXT WEEK! To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. If You Are Looking For Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex With 2 Floors That Features 2 Full Baths, A Balcony, And Parking.

Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.

Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.

Great Neck Plaza
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School

North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.

Great Neck Estates
2 Sycamore
2 Sycamore Drive, Great Neck Estates, NY
6 Bedrooms
$7,400
3831 sqft
Magnificent Tudor home on flat half acre, beautiful landscaped grounds & circular driveway.

Great Neck
21 Arrandale Ave
21 Arrandale Avenue, Great Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
15699 sqft
Charming Colonial style home, Features 4 bedrooms, 2 Baths, Walk up attic, Kitchen updated with granite counters, all hard wood floors, central air, near town/pools,parks ..Yard/Front porch/House is on Bus routes Direct to LIRR...

Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!

Flower Hill
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Baxter Estates, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Baxter Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

