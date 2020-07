Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Look no further your dreams have come true with this diamond condition 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Amityville Village. Gorgeous wood floors, custom sliding doors to the large living room, large kitchen and a beautiful wood look tiled bathroom. Beautifully landscaped with private entrance. Credit Check required, no pets, no smoking.