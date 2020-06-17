1379 Washington Avenue - 1

Amenities
Pine Bush Suites is excited to offer you extremely special rates when you come and stay with us for the semester, the school year, or even a full year! Stay in our extended stay hotel — suites with full kitchens, queen sized beds, all utilities included — for one low monthly rate.
JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND WE LITERALLY PROVIDE THE REST
From dishes and pots and pans to sheets and towels! Pine Bush Suites makes it easy and convenient for you to concentrate on classes, and not worry about anything else.
All utilities are included
High speed internet
DirecTV
Heat & AC
Hot water
Electric
24 hour gym
professional on-site management
24 emergency maintenance
Free parking
Pet friendly
Key fobbed controlled access
Housekeeping services*
Breakfast daily*
*additional charge applies
**DISCOUNTED SUITE RATES AVAILABLE WITH VALID, LOCAL, COLLEGE ID. DISCOUNT WILL VARY DEPENDING ON LENGTH OF STAY**