1379 Washington Avenue - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access key fob access

https://www.pinebushsuites.com/student-suites



Virtual Tour: https://www.pinebushsuites.com/studio-suite



Pine Bush Suites is excited to offer you extremely special rates when you come and stay with us for the semester, the school year, or even a full year! Stay in our extended stay hotel — suites with full kitchens, queen sized beds, all utilities included — for one low monthly rate.



JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND WE LITERALLY PROVIDE THE REST

From dishes and pots and pans to sheets and towels! Pine Bush Suites makes it easy and convenient for you to concentrate on classes, and not worry about anything else.



All utilities are included



High speed internet



DirecTV



Heat & AC



Hot water



Electric



Amenities

24 hour gym



professional on-site management



24 emergency maintenance



Free parking



Pet friendly



Key fobbed controlled access



Housekeeping services*



Breakfast daily*



??



*additional charge applies

**DISCOUNTED SUITE RATES AVAILABLE WITH VALID, LOCAL, COLLEGE ID. DISCOUNT WILL VARY DEPENDING ON LENGTH OF STAY**