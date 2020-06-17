All apartments in Albany
Albany, NY
1379 Washington Avenue - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

1379 Washington Avenue - 1

1379 Washington Avenue · (518) 339-2965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1379 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206
Campus Area

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
key fob access
https://www.pinebushsuites.com/student-suites

Virtual Tour: https://www.pinebushsuites.com/studio-suite

Pine Bush Suites is excited to offer you extremely special rates when you come and stay with us for the semester, the school year, or even a full year! Stay in our extended stay hotel — suites with full kitchens, queen sized beds, all utilities included — for one low monthly rate.

JUST BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND WE LITERALLY PROVIDE THE REST
From dishes and pots and pans to sheets and towels! Pine Bush Suites makes it easy and convenient for you to concentrate on classes, and not worry about anything else.

All utilities are included

High speed internet

DirecTV

Heat & AC

Hot water

Electric

Amenities
24 hour gym

professional on-site management

24 emergency maintenance

Free parking

Pet friendly

Key fobbed controlled access

Housekeeping services*

Breakfast daily*

??

*additional charge applies
**DISCOUNTED SUITE RATES AVAILABLE WITH VALID, LOCAL, COLLEGE ID. DISCOUNT WILL VARY DEPENDING ON LENGTH OF STAY**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1379 Washington Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albany, NY.
How much is rent in Albany, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
What amenities does 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 1379 Washington Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1379 Washington Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1379 Washington Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
