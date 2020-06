Amenities

Fabulous High Rise Apartment is located DIRECTLY behind the Las Vegas Convention Center and is located 1 mile from the Strip. This fully furnished 3 bed 2 bath unit features tile floors, full kitchen, cable and wireless Internet! Enjoy a private balcony with breathtaking views of the Country Club Golf Course. This luxury complex features 24 hour security, free underground parking, exercise room, pool, and spa. Monthly and Longer Terms Available!