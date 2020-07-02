All apartments in Winchester
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

3125 PINEHURST Drive

3125 Pinehurst Drive · (702) 449-2560
Location

3125 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV 89109
Winchester

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come see this wonderful property! This unit boasts a close proximity to the Las Vegas Strip! Many of the exciting and entertaining attractions of Las Vegas are just a short drive away. This property resides in a beautiful guard-gated country club, which includes a community pool and golfing opportunities. With stunning tile, providing an easy clean, and lovely carpet throughout the house, this unit is perfect for those who want a fantastic house close to the wonderful sights of Las Vegas! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 PINEHURST Drive have any available units?
3125 PINEHURST Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3125 PINEHURST Drive have?
Some of 3125 PINEHURST Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3125 PINEHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3125 PINEHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 PINEHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3125 PINEHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 3125 PINEHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3125 PINEHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 3125 PINEHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 PINEHURST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 PINEHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3125 PINEHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 3125 PINEHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3125 PINEHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 PINEHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3125 PINEHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 PINEHURST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 PINEHURST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
