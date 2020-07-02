3125 PINEHURST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come see this wonderful property! This unit boasts a close proximity to the Las Vegas Strip! Many of the exciting and entertaining attractions of Las Vegas are just a short drive away. This property resides in a beautiful guard-gated country club, which includes a community pool and golfing opportunities. With stunning tile, providing an easy clean, and lovely carpet throughout the house, this unit is perfect for those who want a fantastic house close to the wonderful sights of Las Vegas! Call today!