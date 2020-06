Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

From the minute you pull into the Las Vegas Country Club gates, you will realize you are somewhere special. Old Vegas feel, tons of history, huge trees lining the streets and the oldest private golf course in Las Vegas.Minutes to the Strip, world class dining and shopping, 10 minutes to airport.Gorgeous home,Travertine floors,French doors, golf course frontage, granite counters, spa tub,separate shower, spacious closets,dry bar,garage,fenced yard