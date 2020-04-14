Siegel Suites - Boulder 2

Amenities
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip
***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.05 ***
Apartment Features & Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Large One Bedroom apartments
No Long-Term Lease Required
Fully furnished apartments
Unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Rent by the week or month
Full kitchen in apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Jacuzzi available for tenants
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
High-speed wireless internet available
Laundry facilities
Basketball hoops
Easy freeway access
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!
Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com
Siegel Suites
3625 Boulder Hwy Las Vegas, NV 89121
Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.
Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited. No reptiles.
Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.
(RLNE2608083)