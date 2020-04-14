All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Siegel Suites - Boulder 2

3625 Boulder Highway · (702) 803-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV 89121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio Suite · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom Suite · Avail. now

$1,014

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.05 ***

Apartment Features & Amenities:
No Credit Check Needed!
Large One Bedroom apartments
No Long-Term Lease Required
Fully furnished apartments
Unfurnished apartments
Pet/dog friendly apartments
Bad Credit OK
No long-term lease required
Rent by the week or month
Full kitchen in apartment
Sparkling swimming pool
Jacuzzi available for tenants
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included with apartment
High-speed wireless internet available
Laundry facilities
Basketball hoops
Easy freeway access
Siegel Rewards Program: The More You Stay, The More You Earn!

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
3625 Boulder Hwy Las Vegas, NV 89121

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Pet Policy
20lb weight limit and aggressive breeds such as Pit Bulls and Rottweilers are prohibited. No reptiles.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE2608083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 have any available units?
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 has 2 units available starting at $1,014 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 have?
Some of Siegel Suites - Boulder 2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 is pet friendly.
Does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 have a pool?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 has a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Siegel Suites - Boulder 2 has units with air conditioning.
