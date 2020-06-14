Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV

Finding an apartment in Summerlin South that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Villas
67 Units Available
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,460
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
The Section Seven
15 Units Available
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Mira Villas
4 Units Available
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Siena
1 Unit Available
10537 SOPRA CT
10537 Sopra Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1603 sqft
10537 SOPRA CT Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* 2 BED/2 BATH HOME IN A 55+ COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 10537 SOPRA CT! THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1787 CAPE COD LANDING DR
1787 Cape Cod Landing Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2908 sqft
NEAR DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN LOCATED IN WESTPARK DEVELOPMENT! - STUNNING HOME IN WEST PARK CLOSE TO POSH DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN AREA.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1978 Morro Vista Drive
1978 South Morro Vista Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1749 sqft
FABULOUS UPGRADED AND LEED CERTIFIED ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME WITH A BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! - Huge open great room and kitchen area.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10483 Mission Park Ave.
10483 Mission Park Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Full Bath Single Story Home! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME IN SUMMERLIN! OPEN FLOOR PLAN! LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11635 EVERGREEN CREEK LN
11635 Evergreen Creek Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
4812 sqft
LUXURY 5BD/6BA IN RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB! RENOVATED W/ POOL! - THIS GUARD GATED HOME FEATURES AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN WITH HERRINGBONE PATTERN TILE FLOORING, A BAR WITH A WINE REFRIGERATOR, PENDANT AND RECESS LIGHTING, A COMMERCIAL STAINLESS-STEEL

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10863 FRANKLIN HILLS AVE
10863 Franklin Hills Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2578 sqft
SUMMERLIN BEAUTY! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN GATED BELLA VERANDA IN SUMMERLIN! LARGE KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOORS, DOUBLE OVEN, COOKTOP STOVE. LANDSCAPED COURT YARD IN FRONT OF HOME AND COVERED PATIO W/GRASS IN THE BACK.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4263 Veraz Street - Habbas
4263 Veraz St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2344 sqft
Modern Property in Luxury Senior Community - Stunning, like new, 2 bedroom/3 bathroom modern home. Single owner, used on part-time basis. Furnished with many built -ins, including large loft with media center and large patio.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
2198 Cast Pebble Dr
2198 Cast Pebble Drive, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1949 sqft
Summerlin House in Beautiful Neighborhood - Beautiful modern spacious home in a highly sought after spot in the heart of Summerlin near Sahara and Charleston.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10474 Howling Coyote
10474 West Howling Coyote Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1983 sqft
Beautiful home within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin. Features a long driveway and a two car garage. Back yard has fruit trees. Kitchen has granite counters, tile floors and a large island. Owner will consider small pets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mira Villas
1 Unit Available
10334 Wood Plank
10334 Wood Plank Lane, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1716 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom home in Summerlin! Granite countertops, Island in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Tile throughout the first floor with large family room including fireplace. Master Bedroom is on the first floor, double sink and Garden tub.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Chateau Nouveau
23 Units Available
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rhodes Ranch
11 Units Available
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,225
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1290 sqft
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chateau Nouveau
34 Units Available
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,210
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1752 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Elysian at Flamingo Apartments in Las Vegas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
6 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Peccole Ranch
23 Units Available
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chateau Nouveau
11 Units Available
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,020
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Chateau Nouveau
33 Units Available
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Chateau Nouveau
5 Units Available
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,047
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Mira Villas
5 Units Available
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,847
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
Peccole Ranch
33 Units Available
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1322 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
The Section Seven
49 Units Available
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
City Guide for Summerlin South, NV

Howard Hughes was one of the wealthiest men in the world, and he obviously could have done just about anything he wanted. He bought a film studio, learned how to fly airplanes and created a medical center.  He was known for being eccentric and visionary--and one of his big ideas was to buy 22,000 acres of desert land and turn it into a massive subdivision that he named after his grandmother. His gamble paid off. Today, the subdivision he created, called Summerlin, is one of the most popular a...

As a master-planned community, Summerlin includes a total of 17 villages, including Summerlin South. As the name would suggest, Summerlin South is just a southward extension of Summerlin. Summerlin South is the most upscale of all the villages within Summerlin and includes The Ridges, which a community of mansions. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Summerlin South, NV

Finding an apartment in Summerlin South that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

