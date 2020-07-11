/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:59 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
63 Units Available
Mira Villas
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,460
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Mira Villas
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,168
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Section Seven
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
1 of 49
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
10809 Garden Mist Drive #2030
10809 Garden Mist Dr, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1357 sqft
Summerlin South - Newly remodeled 2BD/2BA end unit w/ wonderful natural light in gated community. This stunning home has an inviting open living & dining area with spacious kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
10483 MISSION PARK Avenue
10483 Mission Park Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1475 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME IN SUMMERLIN! LARGE KITCHEN EQUIPPED WITH ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
4443 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE 5BD/4.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1275 Ice Park St Apt 103
1275 Ice Park St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Charming Two Bed/Two Bath Condo Available in Las Vegas This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, balcony and a garage.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
10873 Crimson Cliffs Avenue
10873 Crimson Cliffs Ave, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2262 sqft
*ONE MONTH RENT FREE* ENCHANTING 3 BED, 3 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. HOME HAS AN ELEVATOR. SUPER SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WITH BALCONY.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1541 Unison Way
1541 Unison Way, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1851 sqft
Location. Location. Location. Live in the center of it all. Walking distance to Downtown Summerlin, Aviators Baseball Park, VGK Practice Arena with easy access to the 215 freeway. NEW 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
32 Units Available
The Section Seven
Summerhill Pointe Apartments
9501 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1109 sqft
Welcome to SUMMERHILL POINTE - your new home. You have reached the top. A great presence at The Lakes, luxury, livability and the height of good living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
26 Units Available
Peccole Ranch
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments in a desirable Las Vegas neighborhood. Close to the Las Vegas Strip, Boca Park and the Shops at Summerlin. Amenities include golf course, fitness center, clubhouse and business services.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
28 Units Available
Peccole Ranch
Ritiro Las Vegas
9550 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,086
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1322 sqft
Ritiro Las Vegas offers an enticing blend of style and luxury that will meet every lifestyle, while exceeding all expectations. Indulging your every desire, while inspiring your imagination, Ritiro offers the very best in elegant living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Mira Villas
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,205
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1452 sqft
Canyon Villas is a gated luxury rental community featuring a full list of amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, and a sparkling pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
27 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,283
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1579 sqft
Recently renovated community in southwest Las Vegas. A resort-like property with on-site tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, dog park, game room and pool. Apartments include a patio or balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A fantastic community just minutes from Las Vegas Valley. On-site green spaces including a wooded area. Apartments feature brushed nickel fixtures, large tubs, large kitchens and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with oversized garden tubs and hardwood flooring. Enjoy a coffee bar, swimming pool with hot tub and fitness center on site. Near Siena Golf Club and the Tropicana Beltway Center.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,356
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Mira Villas
Tuscany
725 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1395 sqft
Tuscany offers the newest and most innovative apartment homes in the master-planned community of Summerlin. Tuscany's beautiful location offers views of the city, the golf course, mountains, and a canyon.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
7 Units Available
Rhodes Ranch
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Viviani in Spring Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,345
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1752 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Elysian at Flamingo Apartments in Las Vegas.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
9 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
ELY Spring Valley
9750 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
Welcome to Ely at Spring Valley located in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
31 Units Available
The Section Seven
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1035 sqft
Life at Breakers provides all the benefits of luxury rental living while perfectly situated adjacent to Summerlin, one of Las Vegas' most sought after areas.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1310 sqft
Located just south of Summerlin, with convenient access to nearby restaurants and shopping. Residents enjoy nine-foot ceilings, expansive windows, and media niches. Community offers trash valet, pool, and clubhouse.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
845 Pantara Place #1104
845 Pantara Place, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1802 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SUMMERLIN HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF PASEOS! - 3 bedroom floor plan located on the 1st floor with an attached 2 car garage. Open floor plan w/lots of light & blinds. Upgraded laminate wood flooring & tile.
Similar Pages
Summerlin South 1 BedroomsSummerlin South 2 BedroomsSummerlin South 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSummerlin South 3 BedroomsSummerlin South Accessible ApartmentsSummerlin South Apartments with Balcony
Summerlin South Apartments with GarageSummerlin South Apartments with GymSummerlin South Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSummerlin South Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSummerlin South Apartments with Parking