Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3540 Mashie Drive Available 08/07/20 3540 Mashie Drive Sparks, NV 89431 - $1,695/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2003

Sq Footage: 1229 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Deposit: $1,695

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Charming 2 story home located in the Wildcreek Golf Villas offering easy access to the freeways, UNR, shopping and downtown Reno. Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace washer and dryer. Spectacular views of the mountains as well as the golf course. Call today to view this must see!!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Dining room

Walk-in closet

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer/dryer - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace

Garbage disposal

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Lawn

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C

Ceiling fans

Fireplace

High / Vaulted ceiling



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Near transportation

Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS:

Available August 7!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



