3540 Mashie Drive Available 08/07/20 3540 Mashie Drive Sparks, NV 89431 - $1,695/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2003
Sq Footage: 1229 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,695
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Charming 2 story home located in the Wildcreek Golf Villas offering easy access to the freeways, UNR, shopping and downtown Reno. Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace washer and dryer. Spectacular views of the mountains as well as the golf course. Call today to view this must see!!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/dryer - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Lawn
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Near transportation
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS:
Available August 7!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.
