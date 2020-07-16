All apartments in Sparks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3540 Mashie Drive

3540 Mashie Drive · (775) 322-1093
Location

3540 Mashie Drive, Sparks, NV 89431
Wildcreek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3540 Mashie Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1229 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3540 Mashie Drive Available 08/07/20 3540 Mashie Drive Sparks, NV 89431 - $1,695/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2003
Sq Footage: 1229 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1,695
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Charming 2 story home located in the Wildcreek Golf Villas offering easy access to the freeways, UNR, shopping and downtown Reno. Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace washer and dryer. Spectacular views of the mountains as well as the golf course. Call today to view this must see!!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer/dryer - Owner reserves the right not to repair/replace
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Lawn
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
Ceiling fans
Fireplace
High / Vaulted ceiling

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Near transportation
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS:
Available August 7!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets allowed. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2609948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

