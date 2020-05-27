All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like Caviata at Kiley Ranch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
Caviata at Kiley Ranch
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

Caviata at Kiley Ranch

950 Henry Orr Pkwy · (858) 413-9828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
Kiley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

950 Henry Orr Pkwy, Sparks, NV 89436
Kiley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0307 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 1205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,740

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1554 sqft

Unit 1807 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,863

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,273

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1713 sqft

Unit 0506 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,393

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1944 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,393

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Caviata at Kiley Ranch.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
online portal
package receiving
Discover exceptional service and well-designed spacious floor plans at Caviata apartment homes in Sparks, Nevada. Our Kiley Ranch and Spanish Springs neighborhood pet friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with expansive granite countertops and kitchen pantries. You’ll love the direct access garages, oversized windows, gas fireplace with mantle, and ample closet space. (+more)

As a resident of Caviata at Kiley Ranch, you’ll enjoy many resort-style amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling pool, and spa. Picture yourself at the BBQ on a beautiful day with your friends and family. Enjoy the great outdoors with miles of jogging and biking paths nearby. Caviata at Kiley Ranch is conveniently located by the Links at Kiley Ranch Golf Course, minutes from Pyramid Lake Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $1.30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Attached garage, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Caviata at Kiley Ranch have any available units?
Caviata at Kiley Ranch has 11 units available starting at $1,635 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does Caviata at Kiley Ranch have?
Some of Caviata at Kiley Ranch's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Caviata at Kiley Ranch currently offering any rent specials?
Caviata at Kiley Ranch is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Caviata at Kiley Ranch pet-friendly?
Yes, Caviata at Kiley Ranch is pet friendly.
Does Caviata at Kiley Ranch offer parking?
Yes, Caviata at Kiley Ranch offers parking.
Does Caviata at Kiley Ranch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Caviata at Kiley Ranch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Caviata at Kiley Ranch have a pool?
Yes, Caviata at Kiley Ranch has a pool.
Does Caviata at Kiley Ranch have accessible units?
No, Caviata at Kiley Ranch does not have accessible units.
Does Caviata at Kiley Ranch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Caviata at Kiley Ranch has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Caviata at Kiley Ranch?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Vista
5200 Los Altos Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd
Sparks, NV 89434
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89431
Marina Village
350 Harbour Cove Dr
Sparks, NV 89434
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 1 BedroomsSparks 2 Bedrooms
Sparks Dog Friendly ApartmentsSparks Luxury Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Downtown SparksWingfield Springs
Mc Carran Boulevard Probasco WayPioneer Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity