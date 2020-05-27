Amenities
Discover exceptional service and well-designed spacious floor plans at Caviata apartment homes in Sparks, Nevada. Our Kiley Ranch and Spanish Springs neighborhood pet friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with expansive granite countertops and kitchen pantries. You’ll love the direct access garages, oversized windows, gas fireplace with mantle, and ample closet space. (+more)
As a resident of Caviata at Kiley Ranch, you’ll enjoy many resort-style amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling pool, and spa. Picture yourself at the BBQ on a beautiful day with your friends and family. Enjoy the great outdoors with miles of jogging and biking paths nearby. Caviata at Kiley Ranch is conveniently located by the Links at Kiley Ranch Golf Course, minutes from Pyramid Lake Highway.