Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse coffee bar fire pit online portal package receiving

Discover exceptional service and well-designed spacious floor plans at Caviata apartment homes in Sparks, Nevada. Our Kiley Ranch and Spanish Springs neighborhood pet friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes feature fully equipped kitchens with expansive granite countertops and kitchen pantries. You’ll love the direct access garages, oversized windows, gas fireplace with mantle, and ample closet space. (+more)



As a resident of Caviata at Kiley Ranch, you’ll enjoy many resort-style amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling pool, and spa. Picture yourself at the BBQ on a beautiful day with your friends and family. Enjoy the great outdoors with miles of jogging and biking paths nearby. Caviata at Kiley Ranch is conveniently located by the Links at Kiley Ranch Golf Course, minutes from Pyramid Lake Highway.