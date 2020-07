Trail at Pioneer Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments garage package receiving sauna trash valet 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar conference room hot tub internet access online portal

The Trails at Pioneer Meadows apartments in Sparks, NV reflect your taste, your style and your love of luxury. Located in the picturesque beauty of the Spanish Springs Valley and with the Sierra Nevada mountains as your backdrop, The Trails offers spacious one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Oversized closets, granite counters, garage parking* and resort-style amenities are just some of the luxury touches you'll find at The Trails. With easy access to the I-80 Freeway and Pyramid Highway, we're just minutes from Reno, NV. You'll love coming home to the peaceful luxury of The Trails.