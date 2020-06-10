All apartments in Sparks
Square One
Square One

1040 C St · (775) 571-7486
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1040 C St, Sparks, NV 89431
Downtown Sparks

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Square One.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
e-payments
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
Welcome to Square One

Our office is currently open to the public by appointment only, please call our leasing office at 775-331-0202.

We are available to offer in-person, virtual, and self-guided tours, everyone must wear face masks for in-person tours!

Please reach out to us by Phone: 775-331-0202 or Email: squareone.cd@fpimgt.com

In Person, Virtual Tours and/or Self Guided Tours are now Available!

Thank you for helping us keep our community safe and healthy!

Please enjoy a special Virtual Tour through this link below. Just copy and paste!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVHYX8Cn4xM

2016 Awarded:
Best Multifamily Project of the Year, Awarded by:
Builders Association of Northern Nevada

Square 1 Apartments in Sparks NV is perfectly situated in Victorian Square, we are a short distance to all that downtown Sparks has to offer. Come celebrate the unique shops, the finest in delicious cuisine, and the best of entertainment. Enjoy upscale interior designs, unparalleled views, a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Please contact leasing office for breed restrictions.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Square One have any available units?
Square One doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does Square One have?
Some of Square One's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Square One currently offering any rent specials?
Square One is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Square One pet-friendly?
Yes, Square One is pet friendly.
Does Square One offer parking?
No, Square One does not offer parking.
Does Square One have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Square One offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Square One have a pool?
No, Square One does not have a pool.
Does Square One have accessible units?
Yes, Square One has accessible units.
Does Square One have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Square One has units with dishwashers.
