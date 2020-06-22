All apartments in Reno
9871 Crystalline Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

9871 Crystalline Drive

9871 Crystalline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9871 Crystalline Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Stead

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Sky Vista in Stead - Single Story Home For Gardeners - House in Stead in the Master Planned Community of Sky Vista includes walking trails, baseball and dog parks, community center, and play grounds. 3 Bdr, 2 Bath, 2 Car Finished Garage, A/C, Large Fully Landscaped Fenced Yard with Garden Boxes, Patio, and mountain views. Large kitchen with gas range, pantry, breakfast bar. 1 small to medium pet on approval with additional deposit, Rent includes sewer and HOA. Shared landscaping expense $40/month. No roommates please. Renter's Insurance is required and easily obtainable. View this property on your own through Rently.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904412?source=marketing
Beware of rental scams - deal with Hubb Realty, LLC only.

(RLNE5848987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9871 Crystalline Drive have any available units?
9871 Crystalline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 9871 Crystalline Drive have?
Some of 9871 Crystalline Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9871 Crystalline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9871 Crystalline Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9871 Crystalline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9871 Crystalline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9871 Crystalline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9871 Crystalline Drive does offer parking.
Does 9871 Crystalline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9871 Crystalline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9871 Crystalline Drive have a pool?
No, 9871 Crystalline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9871 Crystalline Drive have accessible units?
No, 9871 Crystalline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9871 Crystalline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9871 Crystalline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
