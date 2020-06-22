9871 Crystalline Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage dog park air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground garage

Sky Vista in Stead - Single Story Home For Gardeners - House in Stead in the Master Planned Community of Sky Vista includes walking trails, baseball and dog parks, community center, and play grounds. 3 Bdr, 2 Bath, 2 Car Finished Garage, A/C, Large Fully Landscaped Fenced Yard with Garden Boxes, Patio, and mountain views. Large kitchen with gas range, pantry, breakfast bar. 1 small to medium pet on approval with additional deposit, Rent includes sewer and HOA. Shared landscaping expense $40/month. No roommates please. Renter's Insurance is required and easily obtainable. View this property on your own through Rently.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1904412?source=marketing

Beware of rental scams - deal with Hubb Realty, LLC only.



(RLNE5848987)