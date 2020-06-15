All apartments in Reno
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:21 PM

480 Haleb Ct.

480 Haleb Court · (775) 204-3410
Location

480 Haleb Court, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2545 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath 3 car garage home with over 2500 sq-ft. of living space has a huge patio perfect for entertaining, Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, in a cul-de-sac near shopping, dining, schools, and so much more. Home includes refrigerator and washer/dryer hook-ups. Rent is $ 2595, deposit $ 2695, NO PETS ALLOWED. Home is AVAILABLE NOW. Occupancy is two per bedroom plus one. Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: None

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Haleb Ct. have any available units?
480 Haleb Ct. has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 Haleb Ct. have?
Some of 480 Haleb Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Haleb Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
480 Haleb Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Haleb Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 480 Haleb Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 480 Haleb Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 480 Haleb Ct. does offer parking.
Does 480 Haleb Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Haleb Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Haleb Ct. have a pool?
No, 480 Haleb Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 480 Haleb Ct. have accessible units?
No, 480 Haleb Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Haleb Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 480 Haleb Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
