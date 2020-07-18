4034 Royal Sage Drive

Amenities

Northwest Three Bedroom Home with Large Back Yard - This Northwest Reno home has three bedroom plus an office. Separate living and family rooms. Living room with high vaulted ceilings and a gas fire place. Tile throughout living room, kitchen and hallway. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. Laundry closet with hookups for electric washer/dryer. Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom and a sliding glass door out onto the patio in the back yard. Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system, partial xeriscape.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and water. Pets on approval with additional deposit. No co-signers considered.

**All financially responsible tenants must have renters liability insurance**



(RLNE5917512)