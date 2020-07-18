All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4034 Royal Sage Drive

4034 Royal Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4034 Royal Sage Drive, Reno, NV 89503
Silverado Ranch Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Northwest Three Bedroom Home with Large Back Yard - This Northwest Reno home has three bedroom plus an office. Separate living and family rooms. Living room with high vaulted ceilings and a gas fire place. Tile throughout living room, kitchen and hallway. Kitchen includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. Laundry closet with hookups for electric washer/dryer. Master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom and a sliding glass door out onto the patio in the back yard. Large fenced back yard with sprinkler system, partial xeriscape.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric and water. Pets on approval with additional deposit. No co-signers considered.
**All financially responsible tenants must have renters liability insurance**

(RLNE5917512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Royal Sage Drive have any available units?
4034 Royal Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 Royal Sage Drive have?
Some of 4034 Royal Sage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 Royal Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Royal Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Royal Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4034 Royal Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4034 Royal Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 4034 Royal Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4034 Royal Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 Royal Sage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Royal Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 4034 Royal Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Royal Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 4034 Royal Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Royal Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4034 Royal Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.
