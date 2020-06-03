395 Broadway Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Every surface inside this duplex has been reworked and made like-new again.



The original hardwood floors have been beautifully restored, yet some important improvements have been made inside as well: a new, high-efficiency heater with central air conditioning; a stacked washer-dryer in the laundry room.



This super-clean remodeled apartment looks incredible and is ready for you to view, so contact us now!



This property is shown by appointment, give us a call or email 775-826-1414/Angela@RPMCorazon.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.