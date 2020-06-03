All apartments in Reno
395 Broadway Boulevard
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:40 AM

395 Broadway Boulevard

395 Broadway Blvd · (775) 372-4111
Location

395 Broadway Blvd, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Every surface inside this duplex has been reworked and made like-new again.

The original hardwood floors have been beautifully restored, yet some important improvements have been made inside as well: a new, high-efficiency heater with central air conditioning; a stacked washer-dryer in the laundry room.

This super-clean remodeled apartment looks incredible and is ready for you to view, so contact us now!

This property is shown by appointment, give us a call or email 775-826-1414/Angela@RPMCorazon.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,195

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Broadway Boulevard have any available units?
395 Broadway Boulevard has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 395 Broadway Boulevard have?
Some of 395 Broadway Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Broadway Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
395 Broadway Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Broadway Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 395 Broadway Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 395 Broadway Boulevard offer parking?
No, 395 Broadway Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 395 Broadway Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 395 Broadway Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Broadway Boulevard have a pool?
No, 395 Broadway Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 395 Broadway Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 395 Broadway Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Broadway Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 Broadway Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
