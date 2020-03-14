Amenities
3690 Warren Way Available 07/01/20 3690 Warren Way Reno, NV 89509 - $4950/mo (negotiable)
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 4066 sq. ft.
Bedrooms: 6 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: Detached Garage
Lease Duration: 12 month
Deposit: $4950
Pets Policy: Small dog on approval
Laundry: Hook-ups (electric)
Property Type: Single Family Home
DESCRIPTION
JUST REDUCED!!! This wonderful home is 4066 sq. ft, on a acre, with 2 car garage, solar supplemented heat, new furnace in process. This unit has 6 spacious rooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, breakfast nook, family room, downstairs bonus room includes efficiency kitchen (refrigerator, microwave and sink) and workshop on the back of the garage. Laundry hookups (electric), stove, oven.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Heat: Solar Supplemented
Central A/C
LEASE TERMS
JUST REDUCED!!!! Available 7/1/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4749708)