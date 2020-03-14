Amenities

3690 Warren Way Available 07/01/20 3690 Warren Way Reno, NV 89509 - $4950/mo (negotiable)



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 4066 sq. ft.

Bedrooms: 6 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: Detached Garage

Lease Duration: 12 month

Deposit: $4950

Pets Policy: Small dog on approval

Laundry: Hook-ups (electric)

Property Type: Single Family Home



DESCRIPTION

JUST REDUCED!!! This wonderful home is 4066 sq. ft, on a acre, with 2 car garage, solar supplemented heat, new furnace in process. This unit has 6 spacious rooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, breakfast nook, family room, downstairs bonus room includes efficiency kitchen (refrigerator, microwave and sink) and workshop on the back of the garage. Laundry hookups (electric), stove, oven.



RENTAL FEATURES

Living room

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Fenced yard

Heat: Solar Supplemented

Central A/C



LEASE TERMS

JUST REDUCED!!!! Available 7/1/2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Small dog on approval. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call now to schedule a showing! (775) 322-1093



No Cats Allowed



