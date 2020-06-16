Amenities
3281 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89503 - $1095/mo
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS 6/8/20
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1964
Sq Footage: 1100 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1095
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: Shared
Property Type: Apartment
DESCRIPTION
3281 Gypsum Road Reno, NV 89503
2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1100 sq ft, 1 car garage, 2 Stories, Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace wood, Quiet Area, Close to UNR.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fireplace
COMMUNITY FEATURES
1 Car Garage
LEASE TERMS:
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS 6/8/20!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $40 app fee per adult is non-refundable. No pets allowed. Call now to schedule a viewing!!!
No Pets Allowed
