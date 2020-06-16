All apartments in Reno
3281 Gypsum Road
3281 Gypsum Road

3281 Gypsum Road · (775) 322-1093
Location

3281 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV 89503
North Virginia - Socrates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3281 Gypsum Road · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3281 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89503 - $1095/mo

AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS 6/8/20

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1964
Sq Footage: 1100 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths
Parking: 1 Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $1095
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: Shared
Property Type: Apartment

DESCRIPTION
3281 Gypsum Road Reno, NV 89503 /
2 bed, 1.5 bath, 1100 sq ft, 1 car garage, 2 Stories, Laundry facility, Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace wood, Quiet Area, Close to UNR.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Fireplace

COMMUNITY FEATURES

1 Car Garage

LEASE TERMS:
AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS 6/8/20!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. $40 app fee per adult is non-refundable. No pets allowed. Call now to schedule a viewing!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4884320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3281 Gypsum Road have any available units?
3281 Gypsum Road has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3281 Gypsum Road have?
Some of 3281 Gypsum Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3281 Gypsum Road currently offering any rent specials?
3281 Gypsum Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3281 Gypsum Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3281 Gypsum Road is pet friendly.
Does 3281 Gypsum Road offer parking?
Yes, 3281 Gypsum Road does offer parking.
Does 3281 Gypsum Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3281 Gypsum Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3281 Gypsum Road have a pool?
No, 3281 Gypsum Road does not have a pool.
Does 3281 Gypsum Road have accessible units?
No, 3281 Gypsum Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3281 Gypsum Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3281 Gypsum Road has units with dishwashers.
